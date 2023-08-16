Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to fleeing police, drug trafficking and more

Logan Orion Riley faces five felony charges and nine misdemeanors.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:39 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man arrested five days after fleeing police waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Logan Orion Riley, 21, has three open cases in Grand Forks County, one of which is an extradition case. There's a warrant for his arrest in Minnesota due to a probation violation.

The other two cases are related to incidents that allegedly occurred on July 13 and July 18 . Riley is charged with Class B felony possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He's charged with four Class C felonies: criminal mischief causing intentional damage between $2,000 and $10,000, reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The rest of his charges are misdemeanors.

Riley is accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on July 13, driving recklessly before crashing into another vehicle and continuing to flee on foot. According to an affidavit in the case, police found 57 fentanyl pills in Riley's abandoned vehicle, as well as a notebook detailing drug transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley was arrested on July 18 when a vehicle he was in got pulled over.

Riley has been assigned a public defender since his arrest. His next hearing, a final dispositional conference, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
East Grand Forks City Hall
Local
East Grand Forks City Council bans public use of cannabis
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Scam callers impersonating Grand Forks law enforcement
8h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks town sign logo tower Highway 2.jpg
Local
Portions of streets in Grand Forks to close for Downtown Street Fair
10h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
walzchecks81723.jpg
Minnesota
Walz says tax rebates will help with back-to-school shopping
15m ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
In a close-up photo, a balding white man in a blue suit smiles.
North Dakota
North Dakota IT creates public safety team
31m ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
080323 UND5.jpg
Members Only
College
Herald UND football mailbag: Fall camp surprises, redshirt watching, leaked helmets
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller