99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to child endangerment, drug trafficking, other crimes

His final dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 24.

ALEXANDER GOTHBERG.jpg
Alexander Lee Gothberg Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:56 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man who was arrested after his 2-year-old's suspected fentanyl overdose pleaded not guilty to numerous felony charges.

Alexander Lee Gothberg, 34, was arrested on April 28 after calling 911 for his daughter, who he said "overdosed on fentanyl," according to an affidavit in the case.

Gothberg was charged with four felonies but, since then, he has been suspected of drug trafficking. New charges have been filed — 14 in total — and the first case was dismissed.

Gothberg is charged with four Class B felonies: child endangerment, possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a schedule II stimulant with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a schedule II opiate with intent to manufacture or deliver.

He is also charged with nine Class C felonies: child neglect, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III depressant, possession of a schedule II opiate, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a schedule IV depressant. His final charge, a Class A misdemeanor, is possession of five or fewer pills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gothberg waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, June 12, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His final dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
06xx23 CouncilChambersRemodel.jpg
Local
Renovation on council chambers in Grand Forks' City Hall more than halfway complete
June 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
7A04AC4E-BCFE-438F-A1AE-AB706CBBF657.jpeg
Local
Runway closure at Grand Forks Airport affecting operations at UND's Odegard School, general aviation
June 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Jon Offutt at ArtFest 2023.jpg
Local
ArtFest opens for the weekend in Grand Forks, with thousands expected to attend
June 10, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
06xx23 CanadianTraffic.jpg
North Dakota
As Canadian traffic rebounds, Grand Forks hopes business set to blossom
June 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
7A04AC4E-BCFE-438F-A1AE-AB706CBBF657.jpeg
Local
Runway closure at Grand Forks Airport affecting operations at UND's Odegard School, general aviation
June 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Dressed in a blazer and jeans, Doug Burgum smiles in front of camera equipment on a restaurant patio.
North Dakota
Gov. Doug Burgum makes presidential pitch on ABC's 'Good Morning America'
June 12, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Thumbnail - Hospitals.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota shifts COVID tracking focus to severe cases
June 12, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Benjamin Clary and Elisabeth Gawthrop / MPR News