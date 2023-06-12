Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to child endangerment, drug trafficking, other crimes

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man who was arrested after his 2-year-old's suspected fentanyl overdose pleaded not guilty to numerous felony charges.

Alexander Lee Gothberg, 34, was arrested on April 28 after calling 911 for his daughter, who he said "overdosed on fentanyl," according to an affidavit in the case.

Gothberg was charged with four felonies but, since then, he has been suspected of drug trafficking. New charges have been filed — 14 in total — and the first case was dismissed.

Gothberg is charged with four Class B felonies: child endangerment, possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a schedule II stimulant with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a schedule II opiate with intent to manufacture or deliver.

He is also charged with nine Class C felonies: child neglect, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III depressant, possession of a schedule II opiate, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a schedule IV depressant. His final charge, a Class A misdemeanor, is possession of five or fewer pills.

Gothberg waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, June 12, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His final dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 24.