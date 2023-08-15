Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

Beau Martin Abrahamson is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two children younger than 10 years old. His sentencing is scheduled for November.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:04 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man changed his plea in a gross sexual imposition case on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Beau Martin Abrahamson, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, each of which have a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Abrahamson gave an open plea.

There’s no plea agreement; his sentence is up to the judge’s discretion.

In April, Abrahamson was arrested and accused of engaging in sexual acts with two children, aged 7 and 9, in 2018 and 2023.

The 9-year-old disclosed multiple incidents, while the 7-year-old disclosed one, the affidavit said.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
