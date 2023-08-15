Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man changed his plea in a gross sexual imposition case on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Beau Martin Abrahamson, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, each of which have a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Abrahamson gave an open plea.

There’s no plea agreement; his sentence is up to the judge’s discretion.

In April, Abrahamson was arrested and accused of engaging in sexual acts with two children, aged 7 and 9, in 2018 and 2023.

The 9-year-old disclosed multiple incidents, while the 7-year-old disclosed one, the affidavit said.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.