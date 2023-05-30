Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 30.

Josiah William Gunderson, 42, is charged with two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition - sexual contact with a minor under 15. Each count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

A plea agreement has been proposed in the case. If it's accepted by the court, Gunderson will be sentenced to 360 days incarceration with all but 180 days suspended. He would be allowed to serve his sentence through electronic home monitoring.

Gunderson would be on supervised probation for five years. No contact with the victim would be a condition of his probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment.

According to an affidavit in the case, a 10-year-old girl said Gunderson kissed her on three occassions.

Law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage from Hope Church in Grand Forks. They observed Gunderson kissing the child and making sexual contact, the affidavit said.

Gunderson told police he knew the girl was 10. He said he "took it too far" and "was very sorry for what he did," the affidavit said.

During his change of plea hearing, Gunderson's attorney — Alexander F. Reichert — requested a bond reduction. Gunderson posted $25,000 for his release in December.

Reichert explained that Gunderson has appeared for all coutt hearings and has abided by his bond conditions. Judge Donald Hager granted the bond reduction, refunding Gunderson $20,000.

Gunderson's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.