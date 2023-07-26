Grand Forks man pleads guilty to federal child pornography crimes

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to production and distribution of child pornography and will be sentenced in federal court in September.

Felony charges against Douglas Dwight Srnsky, 40, were originally filed by the state . In November, he was charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition and Class B felony promoting sexual performance by a minor.

The case was dismissed, though, after federal charges were filed.

According to court documents, Srnsky produced and distribution child pornography of an 11-year-old girl.

Child pornography production has a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. It has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Child pornography distribution has a minimum sentence of five years in prison and five years of supervised release. It has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

Srnsky pleaded guilty to both counts and will be sentenced on Sept. 7.