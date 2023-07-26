Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Grand Forks man pleads guilty to federal child pornography crimes

He will be sentenced in September.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:39 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to production and distribution of child pornography and will be sentenced in federal court in September.

Felony charges against Douglas Dwight Srnsky, 40, were originally filed by the state . In November, he was charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition and Class B felony promoting sexual performance by a minor.

The case was dismissed, though, after federal charges were filed.

According to court documents, Srnsky produced and distribution child pornography of an 11-year-old girl.

Child pornography production has a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. It has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

Child pornography distribution has a minimum sentence of five years in prison and five years of supervised release. It has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

Srnsky pleaded guilty to both counts and will be sentenced on Sept. 7.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
