Grand Forks man pleads guilty to child pornography possession

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:43 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with child pornography possession changed his plea.

Daniel Alexander Boyer, 43, is charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession . Each count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

In a final dispositional conference on Thursday, May 11, Boyer’s public defender — Kristen Clow — informed the court a plea agreement had been filed in the case.

Under the proposed plea agreement, Boyer would plead guilty to all 10 counts and serve five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections, with one-and-a-half years suspended.

During his imprisonment, Boyer would be required to complete sex offender treatment. After release, he would be on three years of supervised probation.

Boyer would also be required to register as a sexual offender against children.

According to an affidavit in the case, police found approximately 40 images and videos of suspected child sexual abuse material on Boyer’s computer hard drive.

Boyer “admitted he had downloaded the images and videos of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) to the laptop computer,” the affidavit said.

Boyer’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
