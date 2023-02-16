99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks man charged with kidnapping, other crimes to stand trial later this year

He is charged with two crimes, including two Class A felonies that each have a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

JARROD ADAMS.jpg
Jarrod Adams Mugshot
/ Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
February 16, 2023 04:07 PM

GRAND FORKS – A Grand Forks man charged with kidnapping and attempted gross sexual imposition is anticipated to stand trial in June.

Jarrod Jashawn Adams, 28, had a final dispositional conference in court on Thursday, Feb. 16. His attorney, David Ogren, explained Adams would be going to trial.

Ogren asked for the trial to be scheduled no earlier than June. His request was accepted, but no official trial date has been set at this time.

Adams is charged with two Class A felonies which each have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison: kidnapping and attempted gross sexual imposition. Adams is also charged with Class C felony terrorizing, Class C felony interference with a telephone during an emergency call and Class B misdemeanor simple assault.

At 10:43 a.m. on May 1, 2022, multiple 911 calls were made regarding an incident that allegedly occurred inside a Grand Forks apartment building.

According to an affidavit in the case, an unnamed woman said she was followed by a man — who was later identified as Adams — into her secured apartment building.

The woman said she went to the fourth floor and arrived at the entrance to her unit. Alarmed that Adams was following her, the woman said she walked toward the elevator, but he stepped in front of her so she couldn’t leave, the affidavit said.

Adams allegedly made a threatening sexual comment to the woman.

Adams also suggested he had a weapon and told the woman not to scream, the affidavit said. He allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and told her to grab her keys, because they were going into her apartment.

She was unable to call 911 because Adams allegedly kept grabbing at her phone. According to the affidavit, the woman said she ran down the hallway and entered a vacant unit, which Adams followed her into.

The woman alleged she had to fight Adams off to escape, and later reported fearing for her life.

Adams was found one block away from the apartment complex. He allegedly admitted to having an interaction with the woman in her apartment building and said he didn’t know her. He had visible wounds on his face that were consistent with injuries caused by fingernails, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance footage from the woman’s apartment building showed some of the incident.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
