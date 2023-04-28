Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of engaging in sexual acts with juveniles made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 27.

Beau Martin Abrahamson, 38, is charged with three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition. Each charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Abrahamson is accused of sexual acts with two different children under the age of 10 in 2023 and 2018.

During his initial appearance, Abrahamson’s bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. Abrahamson said he would not be able to afford it and would remain in custody.

The court also issued two orders prohibiting contact with the juveniles involved in the case.

Abrahamson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.