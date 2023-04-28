99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition

He is charged with three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which each have a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Beau Martin Abrahamson Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:04 AM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of engaging in sexual acts with juveniles made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 27.

Beau Martin Abrahamson, 38, is charged with three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition. Each charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Abrahamson is accused of sexual acts with two different children under the age of 10 in 2023 and 2018.

During his initial appearance, Abrahamson’s bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. Abrahamson said he would not be able to afford it and would remain in custody.

The court also issued two orders prohibiting contact with the juveniles involved in the case.

Abrahamson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
