Grand Forks man charged with attempted armed robbery granted plea agreement

He will serve two years in prison, with credit since his arrest in March.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:38 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with attempted armed robbery was sentenced for three lesser charges on Wednesday, June 28.

Marquais De’Anthony Burns, 35, pleaded guilty to Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony theft of a weapon and Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Burns will serve two years in prison, with credit for time served since his arrest in March. After Burns is released, he will be on supervised probation for two years.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department responded to an incident at a Cenex gas station at 9 p.m. on March 10.

On scene, officers spoke with a woman who said a man – later identified as Burns – entered the store, said “cash register,” and displayed a handgun, the affidavit said.

The woman “stated she was in fear for her life,” the affidavit said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
