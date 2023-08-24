Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

News Local

Grand Forks man arrested for recent indecent exposure incidents

Brady Christian Rarick is accused of exposing himself to numerous juvenile girls during the months of June and July. He was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Holy Family School in Grand Forks
By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:27 AM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man has been arrested in connection with four indecent exposure incidents that allegedly occurred during May and June.

According to an affidavit in the case, a man exposed himself to multiple juvenile girls in Grand Forks on May 10, May 27, June 4 and June 8. During each incident, the man would drive past, thrusting his body upward to expose his genitals.

One of the incidents occurred within 50 feet of Holy Family School. One girl said the man exposed himself to her two days in a row. Another said the man exposed himself to her and a group of her friends.

The man — who the girls all gave similar descriptions of — had been seen in three different vehicles: a dark gray pickup, white pickup and maroon SUV, the affidavit said.

A similar incident was reported in East Grand Forks, and police identified 30-year-old Brady Christian Rarick as the suspect, the affidavit said.

When asked about the East Grand Forks incident in a June interview, Rarick told police he was “possibly changing clothes in his father’s white pickup and could have exposed himself to the female children who were playing near their residence,” the affidavit said.

Rarick wrote a letter apologizing to the girls, but when a Grand Forks police officer asked Rarick about the additional incidents, he said “he did not recall” any of them, the affidavit said.

The officer asked Rarick if he would remember exposing himself to juvenile girls, to which he responded, “Sure, yeah, I would certainly think so,” the affidavit said.

When asked if the incident could’ve possibly happened four additional times, Rarick said, “I certainly wouldn’t think four,” the affidavit said.

The officer asked how many times Rarick would think; he said he didn’t know, he didn’t often change clothes in his vehicle, the affidavit said. The officer asked if Rarick thought the girls were all lying about what they saw, and he responded, “I don’t think they are lying, I don’t know them,” the affidavit said.

During a July interview with Rarick, police told him he matched the description of the suspect in all four Grand Forks incidents, and he had access to each vehicle observed during the incidents.

“Yup,” Rarick said, according to the affidavit.

Rarick is charged with Class C felony indecent exposure within 50 feet of a school, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He’s also charged with three counts of Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure.

A warrant for his arrest was proposed on Wednesday, Aug. 16, when the charges were filed. He was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and has hired Blake Dylan Hankey to represent him in the case.

Rarick's initial appearance was held at the Grand Forks County Courthouse on Thursday morning, Aug. 24. He appeared by Zoom from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Rarick's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Sept. 25.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.





