99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks man arrested after toddler's suspected overdose accused of fentanyl trafficking

After law enforcement executed a search warrant on his residence, they found 12 different suspected drugs, two of which they believe he was dealing.

ALEXANDER GOTHBERG.jpg
Alexander Lee Gothberg Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 12:09 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man who was arrested after his two-year-old's suspected fentanyl overdose is facing additional charges related to drug trafficking and possession.

Alexander Lee Gothberg, 34, was arrested on April 28 after calling 911 to report that his daughter "overdosed on fentanyl," according to an affidavit in the case.

Gothberg was charged with Class B felony child endangerment, Class C felony child neglect, Class C felony possession of fentanyl (second or subsequent offence) and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, May 9, an additional 14 felony charges were filed against Gothberg in a separate case.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Gothberg's residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside, they found suspected fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ketamine, vyvanse, alprazolam, diazepam, xanax, clonazepam, carisoprodol, tapentadol and dilaudid, the affidavit said.

There were also digital scales, two cell phones, small plastic baggies, $702 in cash and a handgun inside the residence, the affidavit said.

Gothberg "admitted to selling marijuana" as well as fentanyl, but said "he had not sold (fentanyl) for a few months," the affidavit said.

Gothberg has been charged with four additional Class B felonies: child endangerment, felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II stimulant with intent to deliver and possession of a schedule II opiate with intent to deliver.

Gothberg is also charged with nine Class C felonies: child neglect, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a schedule IV depressant, possession of a schedule III depressant, possession of a schedule II opiate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gothberg's remaining charge is Class A misdemeanor possession of five or fewer pills.

Gothberg already waived the preliminary hearing in his first case, but the second case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 12.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Kenny Chesney at Grand Forks Alerus Center, May 9, 2023.jpg
Local
Vacation vibe settles in as Kenny Chesney stirs nostalgia at Grand Forks' Alerus Center
May 10, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks council members review bid for federal project
May 09, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
062020.n.gfh.Brandon1.jpg
Local
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski to give State of City Address Wednesday
May 09, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
073ebd-20220412-homeownership04-1024.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers approve $1B for housing
May 10, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
IMG_5562.JPG
Minnesota
Carson Kahler goes live from the tractor cab to a watching world
May 10, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Tim Mahoney wears a suit and holds two news microphones next to John Hoeven and another man in sunglasses.
North Dakota
Federal work on metro flood diversion project coming in $170 million under budget
May 10, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
051323.F.FF.InsuranceWEB.jpg
Business
Are severe storms fueling changes in homeowner insurance policies?
May 10, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  David Olson