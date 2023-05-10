Grand Forks man arrested after toddler's suspected overdose accused of fentanyl trafficking

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man who was arrested after his two-year-old's suspected fentanyl overdose is facing additional charges related to drug trafficking and possession.

Alexander Lee Gothberg, 34, was arrested on April 28 after calling 911 to report that his daughter "overdosed on fentanyl," according to an affidavit in the case.

Gothberg was charged with Class B felony child endangerment, Class C felony child neglect, Class C felony possession of fentanyl (second or subsequent offence) and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, May 9, an additional 14 felony charges were filed against Gothberg in a separate case.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Gothberg's residence.

Inside, they found suspected fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ketamine, vyvanse, alprazolam, diazepam, xanax, clonazepam, carisoprodol, tapentadol and dilaudid, the affidavit said.

There were also digital scales, two cell phones, small plastic baggies, $702 in cash and a handgun inside the residence, the affidavit said.

Gothberg "admitted to selling marijuana" as well as fentanyl, but said "he had not sold (fentanyl) for a few months," the affidavit said.

Gothberg has been charged with four additional Class B felonies: child endangerment, felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II stimulant with intent to deliver and possession of a schedule II opiate with intent to deliver.

Gothberg is also charged with nine Class C felonies: child neglect, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a schedule IV depressant, possession of a schedule III depressant, possession of a schedule II opiate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gothberg's remaining charge is Class A misdemeanor possession of five or fewer pills.

Gothberg already waived the preliminary hearing in his first case, but the second case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 12.