Grand Forks man arrested after running from police

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man ran from law enforcement who attempted to serve him a warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to a Facebook post from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers responded to a tip regarding a person with a warrant for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Three officers arrived at 1708 22nd Avenue South to serve the warrant to 40-year-old Travis Levar Johnson.

One officer located Johnson outside of the building and, according to the Facebook post, he started to walk away from her. He picked up speed, running up to the second floor.

The post said the pursuit continued onto the third floor, then Johnson went back down the stairs and outside, where an officer was able to take Johnson into custody.

Drug paraphernalia and a 40-caliber Ruger with ammunition were found at the scene.

According to court documents, Johnson is charged with two Class C felonies for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also charged with a Class B misdemeanor for refusal to halt.

Johnson is being held without bond.