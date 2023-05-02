99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks man arrested after 2-year-old's suspected fentanyl overdose

His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

ALEXANDER GOTHBERG.jpg
Alexander Lee Gothberg Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:46 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man arrested for his two-year-old child’s suspected fentanyl overdose on Friday, April 28, has been granted a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

According to an affidavit in the case, 34-year-old Alexander Lee Gothberg called 911 to report that his daughter had “overdosed on fentanyl" on Friday, April 28.

Gothberg is charged with Class B felony child endangerment, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Additionally, he is charged with three Class C felonies: child neglect, possession of fentanyl (second or subsequent offense) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

After emergency personnel transported the child to Altru Hospital, law enforcement interviewed Gothberg at the scene.

Gothberg said he’d been in the bathroom and heard his six-month-old child crying in another room. When he went to check on the children, Gothberg saw his two-year-old “lying on the floor not breathing,” the affidavit said.

“Gothberg stated there was an open bag of powder fentanyl on the coffee table next to (his daughter),” the affidavit said.

Gothberg told law enforcement he gave his daughter one dose of Narcan, and “dumped some cold water on her,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Gothberg’s apartment “was in complete disarray,” with trash, clothes, dirty dishes and drug paraphernalia throughout the residence.

Gothberg’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
