Grand Forks man accused of stabbing pleads not guilty

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of stabbing someone during an altercation waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to his charge on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Eldrey Marchone Lane, 48, is charged with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

On Tuesday, June 27, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of North Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue North.

According to an affidavit in the case , Maurice Johnson was found on scene with a wound in his left shoulder. It was later confirmed that his lung had been punctured.

Johnson told law enforcement he'd been in an altercation with Lane, during which Lane "let his dog loose" on Johnson, then stabbed him while he was trying to dodge the dog, the affidavit said.

Lane's final dispositional conference is scheduled for Oct. 12.