Grand Forks JDA denies Herald request to terminate lease early

GRAND FORKS — The city’s Jobs Development Authority voted 5-1 to deny the early termination of a lease with Forum Communications Co., which owns the Grand Forks Herald, prompting a response from its publisher later in the evening.

The Herald had previously given notice to the city that it is planning to leave its current location — the city-owned HIVE building downtown — to move to a south-end business space. As previously reported, the newspaper is planning to move to a space that better fits its current number of staff, most of whom work remotely, and due to parking that has become limited with construction downtown.

City Administrator Todd Feland said he and Mayor Brandon Bochenski spoke with Publisher Korrie Wenzel earlier this year and agreed the Herald could end its lease early, the Herald previously reported. Feland asked for 60 days’ notice, which the Herald provided on March 31.

The original lease agreement was for five years, ending in May 2024.

Bochenski was the lone JDA member to vote in favor of terminating the lease. The JDA meeting was held before the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, April 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the JDA meeting, a resident and City Council President Dana Sande questioned how much money the city would lose if it let the Herald out of the lease 11 months early. The Herald pays $5,665 per month for 4,252 square feet of office space, which equates roughly to $62,315 for an 11 month span.

“I don’t feel like we owe the Herald anything,” Sande said. “In my opinion we should look to rent the space to someone else and if we find somebody that’s interested at that point make the decision to let them out early.”

Sande then made a motion to deny the request, leading to the 5-1 vote.

Later, during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting, Wenzel — reading from the Herald’s lease — listed off several things he believes the city owes to the Herald.

“Mr. Sande, you had asked during the JDA meeting, you said that the city doesn't owe the Herald anything. That’s not true. The city owes us parking, 24 spots — that's what we signed our lease for. We do not have 24 spots and we haven’t since they dug that hole,” Wenzel said, referencing the former parking lot — which the city purchased from the Herald — that is now a construction site for Franklin on Fourth. “So you guys are breaking the lease, not the Herald.”

In addition to parking, Wenzel said the city also owes the Herald for heating and cooling, as required in the lease. He said the space can get up in the high 80s during the day and in the 50s in the morning.

Wenzel informed the City Council he has a folder of complaints the Herald has made in relation to heating and cooling issues, along with the city not maintaining the property — shoveling and snow removal, for instance — and the front door not locking properly.

“So yeah, I think the city owes the Herald something,” he said. “I think they owe us a lot. We pay our rent on time all the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The one exception, Wenzel said, was when the Herald intentionally didn’t pay rent in February because the city didn’t shovel the sidewalks on several documented occasions and due to ongoing limited parking.

After the meeting, Wenzel said it is important to note the city gave the Herald a rent concession of 12% for April-September 2022 due to ongoing problems and disruptions associated with construction within the building. Wenzel noted that he had to go to the city with those concerns.

It was during construction on the building that the city told the Herald that rent would be raised 8%.

“The city owes the Herald a lot — not in terms of any favors or anything, but only strictly legally speaking. If you’re going to be a landlord, be a landlord,” Wenzel said at the conclusion of his five minutes of time during the meeting’s public-input segment.

At the end of the meeting, council member Rebecca Osowski said the city should work to be a better landlord.

“I do think that we as a city should be better landlords,” Osowski said. “I’m not sure about the comments (Wenzel) made or if they’re true or not, I don’t know. But I do think that we should be good to our tenants.”

Bochenski said there have been issues with the building in the past and the city needs to improve at maintaining it. He said there should also be work to ensure items in the lease are being followed. Additionally, Bochenski said if there are tenants that are willing to move into the space right away at a higher rate, that it would be a “net positive” for the city.

Feland told the Herald after the meeting that the lease termination is up for consideration at a future meeting, since a member in the majority can bring the agenda item back for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Herald has been in its downtown location for decades, rebuilding on the site after the Flood of 1997 and the fire that ensued. But as the Herald has downsized its staff, Forum Communications sold the building to the city in 2019 for $2.75 million.

The building is now referred to as the Hybrid Innovation Venture Engine (HIVE), which supports companies, startups and entrepreneurs centered around the aerial and autonomous systems (UAS) industry, along with the data processing and imagery analysis that goes hand-in-hand with UAS.

As previously reported by the Herald, the city is looking for longer-term tenants within the UAS/tech industries for the Herald’s space.

Other business

Also Monday, Daniel Burke, foreign investment risk review/compliance & monitoring with the Department of the Air Force and Space Force, was present at Monday’s council meeting and spoke to the Council on efforts moving forward following the now-stopped Fufeng project .

Burke thanked residents for voicing their concerns on the project.

“You all are great Americans and I saw that all through the process of the ordeal with the Fufeng project,” Burke said. “... That’s what we need across the country is folks like you to recognize when something’s wrong to speak up because it doesn't happen all the time.”

Several residents voiced their continued dissatisfaction with the city, as well as the 90-day standstill agreement the Council entered into with Fufeng last month.

“You’ve given every break and every dollar amount you could to Fufeng (and) you’ve done nothing for us,” said Craig Spicer, a business owner in the Highway 81 area. “You should leave town, all of you. Who do you think you are, treating us like that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the council meeting City Attorney Dan Gaustad provided an update on the standstill agreement, informing council members that Fufeng has presented a proposal. Gaustad said he is working on presenting a proposal back to Fufeng at this point in time and isn’t sure how much longer the standstill agreement will last.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL NEWS







In other news Monday, council members:

