Grand Forks International Airport sees passenger growth from 2022

Growth driven largely by passengers traveling on the airport's Allegiant flights.

Grand Forks airport 2021.jpg
Workers at Grand Forks International Airport tend to a Delta jet, recently arrived from Minneapolis, as a private airplane takes off in the background Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald)
Today at 7:01 AM

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks International Airport has seen an increase in passengers over the first four months of 2023, a rise most pronounced among its routes served by Allegiant Airlines.

In the first four months of 2023, 14,315 passengers boarded Allegiant flights at Grand Forks Airport, an increase from the 12,954 passengers during the same time frame in 2022. Average load factor also increased from 81% to 88.6%.

At present, the airport offers round-trip flights to three destinations served by Allegiant – Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. Service to Phoenix and Orlando is seasonal, running from mid-October to mid-May and mid-December to mid-May, respectively.

Grand Forks airport Executive Director Ryan Riesinger, said demand was evenly spread among Allegiant’s three routes. He pointed to the airport’s popularity with Canadian travelers as a factor behind increased numbers.

“All of the Allegiant flights were very popular this past winter and spring,” he said. “It is difficult to pinpoint exactly why, but we believe it was a combination of pent-up demand and the Canadian border being fully open.”

Riesinger also said Delta Airlines has added larger aircraft, such as the Boeing 717-200, and increased capacity on its regional aircraft from 50 to 76 passengers for its thrice-daily service to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Delta’s passenger numbers also increased, albeit more modestly, from 2022 – from 19,402 to 19,583 during the first four months of both years.

The passenger increases come during a time of planned growth for the airport. During a forum in December, Riesinger laid out a $147 million airfield development plan before the region’s legislative delegation. The plan includes lengthening runway 9L/27R by 2,500 feet to the west to alleviate pressure from its primary runway.

The runway extension is slated for completion in 2024. Additionally, the airport plans to construct a third north-south runway by 2028 that would increase airfield capacity by 44%.

Riesinger also said the airport is considering adding new routes in the future, but plans are in their preliminary stages.

“Although we have had ongoing conversations with additional airlines, nothing additional is planned as of yet,” he said.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
