Grand Forks Herald's Eric Hylden wins Photo of Year at NDNA event

DEVILS LAKE – Grand Forks Herald photographer Eric Hylden won four first-place awards at the North Dakota Newspaper Association convention.

Eric Hylden, of the Grand Forks Herald. Grand Forks Herald

The convention was held Thursday through Saturday at the Spirit Lake Casino near Devils Lake, and was held jointly with the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

Hylden earned wins in sports photography, feature photography and portrait photo divisions, and an image he captured at a pow wow in 2022 earned the title of “Photo of the Year” in the large newspaper division. He also finished second in two divisions and third in another.

The Herald earned 15 first-place finishes overall, spread throughout the news and advertising categories.

Following are the Herald’s results:

Eric Hylden: First place, Photo of the Year; first place, sports photo; first place, feature photo; first place, portrait photo; second place, spot news photo; third place, news photo; third place, picture story.

Wayne Nelson (and staff): First place, sports page/section; second place, sports series.

Tom Miller: Second place, sports column.

Meghan Dowhaniuk: Second place, standing news front.

Ingrid Harbo: Second place, ag coverage; third place, spot news.

Brad Dokken: Second place, personal column; third place, headline writing.

Brad E. Schlossman: Second place, special section; third place, sports column; honorable mention, sports series.

Alex Kallmeyer, Danielle Verhey, Mark Merck: second place, front-page design.

Herald staff: Second place, overall design excellence.

Joe Bowen: Third place, news reporting; honorable mention, feature reporting;

Sam Easter: Third place, government series.

Tanner Larson, Danielle Verhey, Joey Good: Third place, sports page/section design.

Mike Jacobs: Third place, personal column/serious.

Becca Clemens: Third place, section/feature front design.

Herald staff: Third place, best website.

Ingrid Harbo, Sav Kelly, Eric Hylden, Korrie Wenzel: Third place, online coverage of breaking news.

Herald sales team: First place, food ad; first place, ad series; first place, political ad; second place, vehicle ad; second place, small-space ad; second place, health care ad; second place, best use of color; second place, special ad section.

Herald sales team/Sara Leitheiser: First place, entertainment/liquor ad; first place, single ad.

Herald sales team/Chris Johnson: first place, outdoors/sports ad; second place, entertainment/liquor ad.

Sue Lindlauf: First place, promotion of newspaper readership.

Sue Lindlauf/Chris Johnson: Second place, promotion of newspaper readership.

Sue Lindlauf/Andy Goble: third place, promotion of newspaper advertising.

Korrie Wenzel, Katie Hastings, Jamie Holte: First place, promotion of community.

Korrie Wenzel: First place, editorial writing; first place, promotion of newspaper advertising; third place, editorial pages.

Carrie McDermott: Carrie McDermott, the new editor of Prairie Business – the Herald’s subsidiary business magazine – also was part of nine individual or team awards for her efforts at her last position as editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and the Hankinson News Monitor. Among her awards were four first-place finishes, including two in editorial page, one in special section and one in front-page design.