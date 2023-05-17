99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Fire Department responds to multi-unit fire early Wednesday

Incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m.

A Grand Forks Fire Department truck is shown in this Herald file photo.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 7:10 AM

GRAND FORKS — A multi-unit structure in Grand Forks was severely damaged in a fire early Wednesday, May 17.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Fire Department, fire crews arrived at approximately 1 a.m. to 408 N. Third St. to find smoke coming from the roof and upper floor of the three-story, multi-unit home. The third floor was significantly damaged, with the damage extending throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The GFFD report said all tenants of the building are displaced and being assisted by property management.

The Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, one command vehicle and 17 personnel. There were no injuries.

The Fire Department was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance and True Home Properties.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
