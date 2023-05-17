Grand Forks Fire Department responds to multi-unit fire early Wednesday

GRAND FORKS — A multi-unit structure in Grand Forks was severely damaged in a fire early Wednesday, May 17.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Fire Department, fire crews arrived at approximately 1 a.m. to 408 N. Third St. to find smoke coming from the roof and upper floor of the three-story, multi-unit home. The third floor was significantly damaged, with the damage extending throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The GFFD report said all tenants of the building are displaced and being assisted by property management.

The Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, one command vehicle and 17 personnel. There were no injuries.

The Fire Department was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance and True Home Properties.