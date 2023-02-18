99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Grand Forks Fire Department responds to garage fire

Incident occurred in 1000 block of Second Avenue North.

By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 07:49 AM

GRAND FORKS — Crews from the Grand Forks Fire Department were dispatched to a garage fire early Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to a media release from the GFFD, crews were sent at 4:21 a.m. to 1021 Second Avenue North for a detached garage that was on fire. Crews extinguished the fire, but the contents were significantly damaged. The cause is under investigation.

The department responded with five engines, one truck and a command vehicle, along with 18 personnel. The Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance assisted.

