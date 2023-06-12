Grand Forks Fair Board displeased with county’s proposed lease extension

GRAND FORKS — As Grand Forks County prepares to construct a new juvenile detention center adjacent to land owned by the Greater Grand Forks Fair, its board members are concerned that the county’s proposed lease extension does not adequately address their concerns.

According to the fair board, after constructing the existing county correctional center in 2005 — which adjoins the planned juvenile detention center — the county granted the fair board a 29-year lease extension, with the option for a 50-year renewal.

However, members of the fair board say they are unhappy with the county’s proposed 11-year extension, citing a lack of stability for investors, and a disincentive to pursue capital improvements.

“If you’re making large capital improvements, you need time for them to pay off and make it worthwhile,” said Mark Landa, secretary of the fair board.

Board member Dennis Pazderic added that the fair board has lost 14 acres of land since the last lease agreement. He said organizations in the community have expressed interest in pursuing development projects with the fair board, but the loss of land has made it more difficult to follow through.

“Some of these projects are pretty large for us — we only get so much money from the county and we want to improve out here,” he said. “We come across people who say ‘we’d like to invest in you.’ One particular party told me ‘we have plenty of money, and we’d like to see a facility built out there that’s heated year-round for the 4-H club.’ We’ve always been trying to put something on for the children of our community, but you need space to do it — it’s pretty hard when you keep losing land.”

Landa also said he wishes the commission would have begun the negotiation process for extending the fair board’s lease as soon as it decided to proceed with a new juvenile detention center.

“We were told last October that they were looking at doing the addition,” he said. “They didn’t come to us with any concrete plans, or want to start negotiating how we were going to handle this until April.”

Pazderic said issues with sewer and electrical connectivity have occurred in the past, but solutions to address these issues are not included in the proposed lease.

“We lost power once because (the county) didn’t like the poles going north and south,” he said. “That shorted us for power to go back into the (race track) pits for the lighting and all the activities that go on in there. We have supplied generators, but they’re a noise concern, and it’s also pretty stinky with diesel fuel. Our power and sewer has always been a concern, but it’s never addressed.”

Pazderic also said parking has been an issue during the fair. He said at times the fair board has made agreements with nearby businesses, including Surplus Center INC and the North Dakota State Mill, to allow vehicles to park on their property and be shuttled to the fairgrounds.

Board member Pam Marback said the fair board wants to be a “good neighbor” with the county, but feels the negotiation process has been rushed.

“We’re trying to get this deal done, and don’t want to be a burden on the county,” she said. “We just feel that we’re being pushed a little too hard. With the fair coming in two weeks, our priorities have been a little sidetracked. We wish the negotiations would have started last winter.”

The fair board and Grand Forks County Commission will discuss the lease further during a special commission meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the sixth floor of the county office building.

