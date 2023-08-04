Grand Forks emergency crews respond to apartment fire

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Fire Department personnel responded to an apartment fire on Thursday evening, Aug. 3.

According to a release from the GFFD, the call came at 10:40 p.m. for a fire at 3722 Berkely Dr.

The release said crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story, eight-unit apartment building. The fire originated in a kitchen in an upper floor. The cause was determined to accidental, due to unattended cooking.

The building has smoke and fire damage and all occupants were displaced as a result, according to the Grand Forks Fire Department.

The GFFD responded with five engines, one truck and a command vehicle, and 17 personnel overall. The department was assisted by the UND Police Department, UND housing and the Altru ambulance. There were no injuries.