Grand Forks educator Nadine Raymond nominated for national “LifeChanger of the Year" award

GRAND FORKS – Nadine Raymond, a fourth-grade teacher at Lake Agassiz Elementary in Grand Forks, has been nominated for the national “LifeChanger of the Year” award, which honors excellence among K-12 educators.

According to a press release from the National Life Group Foundation, the organization sponsoring the award, nominees are selected based on criteria of making a difference in the lives of their students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership qualities.

Raymond was nominated by a parent whose two children have been in her class. The parent, Leilani Lee, said via a press release from the National Life Group Foundation that “Mrs. Raymond is absolutely wonderful. Building lifelong memories throughout the school year is most important to her.”

Raymond said she tries to instill in her students the importance of not only learning core subjects, but also developing interpersonal skills. She wants them to enjoy the learning environment.

“I tell my incoming class at the beginning of the year that they will learn how to read, write and do math,” said Raymond. “My ultimate goal for them is to be a good human, have some fun and know that they are loved.”

Raymond said her students were equally enthusiastic about the nomination.

“They were very, very excited and kept asking me ‘did you win?’” said Raymond. “I also thanked them, because without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am now. This award is also a testament to the students I’ve had in the past. I’ve learned so much from my students – they make me a better teacher.”

Raymond’s nomination for the LifeChanger of the Year award makes her eligible for one of 18 individual awards, including a $10,000 grand prize. Despite the potential to receive national awards, Raymond says she is already grateful for the recognition she has received.

“I’m just taking it all in, and am very appreciative,” said Raymond. “Because I feel that just by having the nomination, I truly have already won.”

