Grand Forks, East Grand Forks councils still to decide on pedal pub

GRAND FORKS – For the second year in a row, the Grand Forks City Council is tasked with reviewing and making a decision on an ordinance related to bringing a new amenity to the city.

Last year the council reviewed and approved electric scooters . This year, they are considering the idea of a multi-passenger bicycle — also known as a “pedal pub” — that would take riders from downtown Grand Forks to downtown East Grand Forks.

Tyler Piper, owner of Alpha Design Labs and business partner with Justin LaRocque, the owner of the Spud Jr., said they started seriously looking into the idea last fall. While both have been heavily involved in the planning stages, they also received help from Blue Weber, the former CEO of the Downtown Development Association.

“Blue was a huge supporter and he helped us out a lot,” Piper said. “He got us in touch with (state Rep.) Corey Mock. Instantly, we had support from the DDA and they were a huge help too.”

Mock, D-Grand Forks, this year introduced House Bill 1316, which includes multi-passenger bicycles to a list of vehicles allowed on streets. The bill also exempts people from being penalized for drinking alcohol when on one. HB 1316 was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, Piper and LaRocque are working on franchising with Pedal Pub, the country’s largest party bike company. Pedal Pub is in more than 50 cities in the U.S. including in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

The concept was presented to City Council members in both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks earlier this week. The idea would be to start and stop rides outside the Spud Jr.

Piper said he and LaRocque are in discussion with local bars with the plan to have the pedal pub make about two to three stops at predetermined locations during the course of the ride. A typical ride would last around 90 minutes.

The pedal pub itself won’t serve alcohol, but riders would be able to bring their own drink. The bike pilot is in charge of the steering and speed of the bike. Piper said the pilot would be hired and trained by him and LaRocque.

Ordinances still need to be drafted and approved by both councils relating to the rules and regulations on the pedal pub. The ordinances will require two readings before passage.

In Grand Forks, City Attorney Dan Gaustad told council members during their May 8 Committee of the Whole meeting that there also will need to be some amendments made to city code related to the consumption of alcohol on public streets, as well as to open container ordinances.

East Grand Forks City Attorney Ron Galstad said the council will be responsible for approving the route.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS/EAST GRAND FORKS NEWS







Overall, feedback from both councils was generally positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s a great concept. It’s going to bring people downtown. It gives people a reason to not go to the lake and stay in East Grand Forks for the weekend,” East Grand Forks council member Brian Larson said during the May 9 meeting. “As long as we get this ordinance written really carefully and everyone is really clear on the rules, I think this will be a good project.”

Julie Rygg, executive director of Visit Greater Grand Forks, said bringing in new amenities is always a boost for both cities.

“I think anytime you add something for visitors and residents alike to enjoy, it’s always good for tourism,” Rygg said.

At this time it’s still uncertain when the pedal pub could hit the road, but Piper said several of the people they have talked to have shared their excitement of the concept.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback just from conversations we’ve had with people and the bar partners that we’ve been talking to,” Piper said. “... It’s something that I think is going to be a really fun, positive addition downtown.”

