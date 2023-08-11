Grand Forks' drinking water is safe and clean, local officials report

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks' source water contains minuscule amounts of "forever chemicals," but after treatment, the city's drinking water is safe and clean.

A recent nationwide study from the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that 45% of U.S. drinking water samples would contain one per- or polyfluorinated alkyl substance (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.” This comes following a collection of water samples between 2016 and 2021 from 269 private wells and 447 public sources.

According to Lisa Botnen, assistant water works director for Grand Forks, a 2021 PFA/PFO testing by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality found trace detections in Grand Forks' source water, but they were below both the quantitation and the health advisory limits. After treatment, they weren’t detected.

The quantitation limit, Botnen says, is the limit the laboratory instrument looking for the contaminant can detect. While the instrument could see that there was a contaminant there, it was such a small amount that it couldn’t even quantify it, she said.

“They analyzed 18 of the PFAS chemicals and we had two trace detections out of those 18, and they were both below the quantitation limit,” she said.

Drinking water sites in Grand Forks are scheduled for more PFA/PFO testing starting in November, under the United State’s Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5 (UCMR 5).

“UCMR 5 requires sample collection for 30 chemical contaminants between 2023 and 2025 using analytical methods developed by EPA and consensus organizations,” EPA’s official website said. “This action provides EPA and other interested parties with scientifically valid data on the national occurrence of these contaminants in drinking water.”

The EPA hasn’t formalized any limits on PFAS, but is in the process of developing them, said David Bruschwein, director of the Division of Municipal Facilities at North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality. There are currently six rules that are in draft form, and they could change before they’re officially put in place.

With the current plans for the rules, Bruschwein said no water systems in North Dakota would be out of compliance.

When it comes to other pollutants in the water, Botnen said Grand Forks’ drinking water is “excellent.”

“I’ve been with the city eight and a half years and even prior to that, we’ve never not been in compliance with drinking water standards,” she said.

Botnen credits Grand Forks’ new water treatment plant for keeping the city’s drinking water clean and within regulations. The plant started pumping water into Grand Forks’ distribution system on July 17, 2021, and operators at the plant work 24/7 to observe the treatment process and make any necessary adjustments.

The water treatment plant samples not only the untreated water to “get a good idea of where our treatment levels need to be,” but also the treated water. There are 70 sites throughout the city that are tested every month, Botnen said, to “ensure that all legs of the distribution system are maintaining that water quality.”

Another reason the city’s source water isn’t as contaminated as other areas in the country, Botnen says, is due to the area not being heavily industrialized. Bruschwein says PFAS are more common in areas where they are manufactured.

Grand Forks also is taking steps to diminish the possibility of adding to the PFAS in the source water. For example, the Grand Forks Fire Department has stopped using firefighting foams that contain PFAS.

“We worked through some of our various departments to make sure that we’re not contributing to a problem,” Botnen said. “It’s obviously on the radar and we’ll continue to monitor for that and make sure we stay ahead of the game.”

Botnen says Fargo, Minot and Bismarck are in a similar position when it comes to PFAS, and there is communication between them on strategies to further ensure North Dakota’s water quality.

The upcoming 2023 ND Water & Pollution Control Conference , which will be held Oct. 17-19 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, may feature discussions on PFAS. Botnen says drinking water, wastewater and stormwater officials across the state will be there, discussing various water topics and networking to see how other communities are handling things.

Bruschwein says there’s still a lot to learn about the thousands of kinds of PFAS that exist.

“Were just starting to get an understanding of what these different chemicals are and the effects on the environment,” he said.

Grand Forks is required every year to release drinking water quality reports, which are available on the Grand Forks government website .