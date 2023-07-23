Grand Forks' Dr. Jeffrey Yunker elected president of national optometry board

GRAND FORKS — Dr. Jeffrey Yunker was in the middle of a golf round when he was reached by a reporter the other day.

These days, Yunker spends as much time eyeing a ball on the golf course as he does peering into patients’ eyes. While Yunker’s career is winding down, he remains a powerful figure in the optometry field.

The founder of Lifetime Vision Center has been elected president of the Association of Regulatory Boards of Optometry (ARBO) board of directors.

Yunker was elected at the group’s annual meeting in Alexandria, Va., recently. The resident of Grand Forks becomes only the second North Dakotan to serve as president in the 104-year history of the group. The other was Grafton’s J.R. Gaustad in 1969-70.

“I feel honored to be elected,” Yunker said. “I have big shoes to fill and hopefully I do it admirably.”

The national regulatory board assists other regulatory boards in making sure optometrists, when they are out of school or qualified to practice, don’t harm the public.

“We also help them with certifying education. And we have a system through our boards to keep track of credits for education,” Yunker said.

Yunker has been practicing for 39 years. He founded Lifetime Vision 20 years ago. The company will celebrate its anniversary in October.

If you want to see him at Lifetime Vision, he’s cut back to three days a week in the summer. In the winter, he golfs and plays pickleball in the La Quinta, California, area.

Yunker has served on the ARBO Board of Directors since June 2017.

A graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry, Yunker previously served on the North Dakota Board of Optometry and was chairman of the Board of Optometry for eight years.

He is a member of the American Optometric Association, North Dakota Optometric Association and Professional Eye Care Associates of America.

Founded in 1919, the Association of Regulatory Boards of Optometry’s purpose is to represent and assist member licensing agencies in regulating the practice of optometry for the public welfare. ARBO is based in Charlotte, N.C., and serves 60 Boards of Optometry throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“Dr. Yunker has been a leader at ARBO for many years,” said Lisa Fennell, ARBO executive director. “He started as a committee chair and then became a board member.”

His ideas and actions have contributed to the evolution of the group’s accreditation program and the tracking of continuing education credits.

“As president, I’m sure he will continue to lead the organization in a positive direction that will result in our continued growth and success,” Fennell said.

There are fewer than 50,000 optometrists in the United States.

“We’re not a big profession,” Yunker said. “But once you volunteer and you’re with other like-minded individuals, it just kind of flows into something that gets into your blood.”