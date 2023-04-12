Grand Forks Downtown Development Association's Blue Weber reflects on time as CEO, set to resign in May

GRAND FORKS — Though he will soon be stepping down as CEO of the Downtown Development Association, Blue Weber looks forward to continuing to be involved in the downtown community.

Weber announced his resignation in an email to DDA stakeholders and partners on Tuesday, April 11. He will be leaving the DDA for a position with Bolton & Menk. Weber's last day as CEO will be May 5.

In an interview with the Herald, Weber outlined some of the accomplishments he's most proud of over the last five years. One of the first was putting together a program called "20/20 Vision" during the DeMers Avenue reconstruction work in 2018. The program sought to ensure downtown continued to thrive throughout the construction.

"That whole project saw through the entire construction season and we actually didn't lose any businesses downtown. It was a great accomplishment and it was a lot of fun," Weber said. "It was kind of my first big grab at doing something with the DDA."

Another accomplishment for Weber is the Grand Rides Bike Share program, which the DDA started in 2021 after Zagster, the Boston-based company that initially ran the program, went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just that we were able to save that and keep it here in town post pandemic was something that was so awesome to see the community step up and just see that stay here because the city wanted to invest in it. The community wanting to invest in it," he said.

Weber also noted a big accomplishment was hiring Jill Proctor, the current COO of the DDA, who will take over as CEO.

"She has changed the organization in ways I couldn't have imagined and it's been so fantastic and it's been one of the highlights of my life working with Jill," he said. "I'm super excited for her to take over this role and continue to support her in that role cause she's going to do such a good job."

Proctor became the COO two years ago after serving on the DDA'S Board of Directors starting in 2013 when the DDA was founded.

Proctor shared the same sentiment for Weber and the accomplishments that have been made over the past few years.

"He's become one of the dearest, sweetest friends in the whole wide world and I'm excited that we will continue to work together just in a little different capacity," Proctor said. "The things that this organization has done with a staff of three people with him leading that charge downtown, it's incredible."

Along with enjoying his time working with those in the DDA, Weber said he has enjoyed working with others in the Greater Grand Forks area.

"It's my favorite place on planet Earth. Any time I travel to most places I come back to Grand Forks not just because I have a house here, but because I love it here," Weber said. "The people are great, the place is great, air quality is awesome and I love the weather."

With Proctor transiting into CEO, the organization will also be hiring for a new position with the title of vice president of events and activation, a position the organization has discussed for a few years now.

Proctor said she is looking forward to becoming CEO and the things that are set to come for the DDA.

"We're all excited for this next chapter and what that's going to look like," she said. "And we're all excited to offer even more for the community."