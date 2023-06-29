Grand Forks Downtown Development Association one of six organizations in state to receive AARP grant

GRAND FORKS – The Downtown Development Association was awarded a $22,000 National AARP Community Challenge grant for the organization’s Grand Rides Bike Share program.

The grant will be used to add e-bikes and adaptive bikes to the program in order to enable more people to utilize the program throughout Grand Forks.

“This was a very competitive nationwide grant so we are very thankful to have been selected,” said Svea Benefield, the DDA’s Vice President of Marketing, in an email.

The DDA is planning to have two e-bikes and two adaptive bikes. Benefield said the implementation of the bikes will depend on shipping. The DDA is currently in the process of purchasing the bikes.

A total of six North Dakota communities received grants from AARP North Dakota totaling $67,390. According to a press release from AARP, the grants will “help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.”

The University Park Neighborhoods, a group made up of of UND grad students and residents who discuss ways to improve the University Avenue Corridor and build community in that neighborhood, also received a grant in the amount of $14,000.

According to the press release, the grant will be used to match students up with older residents to help with chores, such as yard cleanup, window washing and simple home repairs. The older residents will then mentor the students in topics surrounding home repair and upkeep, paying bills, navigating relationships with landlords and other life skills.

The other grant recipients include Munich Area Development Corporation, Glen Ullin Park District, the city of Milnor and the city of Forman.

AARP North Dakota has awarded 25 grants and $214,486 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state since 2017 the press release said.