Grand Forks dispatch center first in the U.S. to feature traveling dispatchers

GRAND FORKS — The first Dispatcher On Demand (DOD), as well as the Grand Forks dispatch team that welcomed her, were honored in an award ceremony on Friday morning, Aug. 4.

Jamee Hillman, 47, retired from her position in 911 communications at the Kingman County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office late last year. Looking for an opportunity to fill her time, Hillman contacted Moe Dieckmann, CEO of Moetivations, a 911 quality assurance company.

When Hillman began communicating with the Moetivations team, she learned they were launching a DOD program.

“I said, ‘Sign me up,’” Hillman said.

Unbeknownst to Hillman, she would be the very first DOD — something she didn’t realize until Shannon LaHaise, director of the Grand Forks Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), made her pose for a picture.

“She said, ‘We need to take a picture, you’re the first DOD,’” Hillman recalled. “And I said, ‘what?’”

In February, two days before making the journey to her first gig at the Grand Forks PSAP, Hillman realized she’d better check the weather.

“I hadn’t owned a winter coat in 20-plus years,” Hillman said. “It was negative nine, feels like negative 22. I went and bought a winter jacket and gloves.”

Despite the chill, Hillman received a warm welcome from the Grand Forks PSAP team, which has been understaffed – like many dispatch centers nationwide – and was happy to bring in an experienced employee.

“By the end of that shift, one of the dispatchers said, ‘I think you’ve got this, just go ahead and answer the next call,” Hillman said.

Though Hillman had already built a career in public safety and knew many of the protocols, learning the computer systems, local geography, accents and terminology was challenging.

“I’m one of those people that, if I’m going to be given a challenge, I’m going to work through it,” Hillman said.

Throughout it all, the Grand Forks PSAP was working alongside her, making it easy to be there, she said.

“They are an amazing group of people,” Hillman said.

In the Friday, Aug. 4, ceremony, Hillman was surprised with an award with her namesake, the Hillman Award. Awards were also presented to Shannon LaHaise, PSAP director, and Christy Senechal, PSAP team leader.

“Grand Forks was the first agency in the United States to do something that no other agency has ever done,” Dieckmann said.

Dispatchers have been struggling for some time, LaHaise said. Many centers are understaffed, and employees leave due to trauma, burnout, stress, mandatory overtime and other obstacles.

Dieckmann, who has a background in 911 software, started Moetivations 12 years ago with the hope of helping struggling dispatchers.

“I really started on a journey to help folks feel better – stress management, peer support, wellness – so they could do better,” Dieckmann said.

Dieckmann originally assisted the Grand Forks PSAP during and after the 1997 flood, when she helped restore 911 systems and equipment. Since then, she’s fostered a relationship with LaHaise and the rest of the PSAP team.

“I’m very proud of this agency,” Dieckmann said. “You have set a precedent.”

Since Grand Forks PSAP hosted the first DOD only months ago, 10 additional states have taken on traveling dispatchers. There are currently 71 DODs employed by Moetivation.

“I’m finding people that are burning out need change to be effective as a first responder,” Dieckmann said. “They want to continue their career, but they’re exhausted and losing their gusto.”

Traveling for the job has allowed many dispatchers to hit a reset button, giving them flexibility over their schedule and life, Dieckmann said.

“We also have a significant crew of people that are retired, and want to get back to the industry,” Dieckmann said.

DODs may be stationed at any given location for days to months, depending on their availability.

Funding for traveling dispatchers comes from understaffed dispatch centers’ city budgets, which already have additional salary costs built in. Moetivations also utilizes the Traveling Nurse Housing network to keep out-of-pocket costs down.

LaHaise hopes the traveling dispatch program will bring awareness to how many staff members are needed to effectively run a dispatch center. The Grand Forks PSAP currently employs 15 dispatchers – seven short from a full staff.

There’s still confusion about what dispatchers do – in part because they’ve never been classified as first responders, LaHaise said. Dispatchers are considered administrative employees, a classification that affects their wages and access to resources.

“They’re not just a call taker,” she said.

Dispatchers triage calls, work to keep scenes safe, provide potentially lifesaving first aid information over the phone and even negotiate with people in high-risk situations.

“They are the first first responders,” Dieckmann said.