Grand Forks County Sheriff says social media helps alert public of unsafe travel conditions

GRAND FORKS — During winter storms, Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider says posting videos of hazardous road conditions on social media is “one of the fastest ways to get information out.”

The sheriff’s office posts videos on Facebook when there’s an urgent need to notify the public of unsafe driving conditions.

“Honestly, I found it to be one of the fastest ways to get information out,” said Schneider. “… For me to sit and try to type up a press release, and attach that, and get it all sent out isn't nearly as efficient as shooting 30 seconds, hitting post. … It's just really quick.”

On March 17, Schneider posted a video warning drivers that no travel was advised, visibility was “about nothing” and winds were up to 40 mph.

In the video, there were cars in the ditch. Schneider said there had been more than 100 cars in the ditches over a span of four days. Schneider amended the statement, noting it had actually been over seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schneider said the sheriff’s office doesn’t always keep track of just how many cars are going into the ditch, as doing so can be difficult.

Schneider said there were a “significant amount of vehicles in the ditch,” that day.

“Cars were driving pretty fast coming eastbound on Highway 2, because the road wasn’t … terrible until … a certain point, and then all of a sudden it was just havoc,” Schneider said.

Schneider said he doesn’t read all the comments on the travel conditions videos, but he typically notices people asking questions about what routes of travel — if any — are safe.

“We know the message is reaching out,” Schneider said.

The video has more than 1,000 shares on Facebook, as well as many comments and reactions.

Schneider said he knows not everyone will hear the message, but the day was still “slightly frustrating” for him. After the gate closed at the airport on Highway 2 , Schneider headed west to look for cars in the ditch.

“I’m driving like 20 miles an hour and all of a sudden I see a train of vehicles behind me,” Schneider said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schneider stopped to block the road before asking all of the drivers how they got there and where they were headed.

“I mean, the barricade’s up for a reason — because it’s not safe to travel on that roadway. So that’s kind of frustrating,” Schneider said.

Since the barricade doesn’t fully block the roadway, Schneider said there’s enough room for a “regular sized vehicle” to get around it. Drivers might also go a different route before coming back up to the highway via gravel road.

“It’s physically impossible to close every access point to the highway,” Schneider said.

Highway 2 wasn’t closed “right away” that day because the North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol was working on closing the interstate, Schneider said.

Though the day was “frustrating at times,” Schneider said these cases are the sheriff’s office’s “primary customer base.”

“That’s what keeps us in business,” said Schneider. “It’s just part of our job … rescuing people from those conditions.”

He said the sheriff’s office doesn’t typically have a lot of issues with road closures, but when drivers try to get around the closed roads by taking alternate routes, that’s when a lot of vehicles end up in the ditch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the state highways aren't plowed, the likelihood of the county highway plows being out aren't that good,” Schneider said.