Grand Forks County, fair board agree to lease extension

GRAND FORKS – After months of negotiating, the Greater Grand Forks Fair on Tuesday agreed to a lease extension proposed by the Grand Forks County Commission.

The lease’s term is for 25 years, and covers land adjacent to the planned juvenile detention center and County Correctional Center. Additionally, after fair board members raised concerns about electrical and sewage connectivity at the fairgrounds, the county incorporated solutions to address the issues.

According to State’s Attorney Haley Wamstad, who drafted the lease, the fair board’s wish to have two dump stations on-site for sanitary sewage disposal is incorporated into the lease. Wamstad also said the contractors hired to construct the juvenile detention center will work closely with the fair board on this front.

“It’s also my understanding that ICON and Construction Engineers will work that into their plans, so that is incorporated into the expansion of the correctional center and juvenile detention center when completed,” she said, referring to two local firms involved in the process.

Read More







Wamstad also said that although the county is committed to providing sufficient power to the site, the problems the fair board has experienced in the past stem from how it is distributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we learned is that ICON works with Excel Energy, and Excel says that from their end, the supply coming to the property is sufficient,” she said. “However, the fair board had done some work a number of years back, where they identified that once the electrical supply is on the property, how it’s routed is what’s causing problems."

The county approved an expenditure from its capital improvement funds not exceeding $100,000, to extend bid requests to an electrical contractor to address safety concerns stemming from electrical distribution issues, such as the potential for fires.

In other news from the commission:

