99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks County correctional officer accused of sexual contact with inmate

He has not yet been arrested, but an arrest warrant was issued.

handcuffs-investigation.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:42 AM

GRAND FORKS – A correctional officer has been accused of sexually abusing an inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

According to an affidavit filed on Thursday, March 23, an inmate reported she’d had sexual contact with Correctional Officer Joseph Michael Hulst.

On Dec. 15, the woman gave a recorded statement. She said she had “been ‘cat calling’ or speaking in a sexual manner directed towards a correctional officer” working on the night of Dec. 3. She identified the correctional officer as Hulst.

Later that night, the woman “met [Hulst] at the secured door into the [woman’s] cell,” the affidavit said.

The woman reported that, on two separate occasions, Hulst opened the food slot door on her cell door during the night in order to have sexual contact, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance footage showed Hulst opening the food slot three times, bringing “items to the cell door two out of the three instances,” the affidavit said.

The footage showed Hulst “reach[ing] inside the food slot opening three times,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the woman could be seen on the other side of the door during all three instances.

Hulst was interviewed on Dec. 16, and “initially denied the allegations,” but later admitted to having sexual contact with the woman, the affidavit said.

Hulst is charged with Class C felony sexual abuse of a ward, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

An arrest warrant has been issued.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks' Community High School selected as state winner for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition
March 24, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
03xx23 Hyslop2.jpg
Local
'A great loss for Grand Forks': UND community expresses disappointment with impending closure of the Hyslop
March 23, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Grand Forks County Sheriff
Local
Thompson man arrested for fleeing law enforcement, suspected of vehicle theft
March 22, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4947837+Armstrong Kelly.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong questions TikTok’s potential drain on U.S. resources
March 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Minnesota Legislature File Photo.jpg
Minnesota
Gun bills move past prior chokepoint in Minnesota Senate
March 24, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
sanford-health-logo.jpg
Business
Health initiative offers self-scheduled appointments for virtual mental health care
March 24, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol policies, data now easily accessible to public
March 24, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin