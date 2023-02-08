Grand Forks County Correctional Center administrator presents commission with proposed upgrades

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks County Correctional Center administrator on Tuesday presented the County Commission with a report on the facility's existing limitations, along with proposed upgrades.

Bret Burkholder said overcrowding has plagued the facility, opened in 2006 at a cost of $16 million, for years due to a number of factors. Although the facility contains 248 beds to house inmates, Burkholder says this number does not represent total capacity.

"Of these 248 beds, 22 of them cannot be used to house general population," said Burkholder. "These include two padded cells, designed to prevent inmates from harming themselves, and the 20 beds we have among 10 temporary holding cells."

Additionally, according to Burkholder, saying the remaining 226 beds are available to the general population is not an accurate representation of total capacity. Inmates are separated into categories such as gender, sentenced versus pre-sentenced, and sex offenders. There also is a policy to house co-conspirators of a crime separately, to prevent them from fabricating alibis.

"Each gender has a specific housing unit, with a finite number of beds in each," said Burkholder. "Having bed space available in the men's unit does us no good for an overpopulated female unit. Additionally, when any inmate has an infectious disease — whether it's COVID, influenza, TB (tuberculosis) — we must isolate these individuals for everyone's safety. Since all cells contain two beds, many cells become unavailable when this happens."

Due to the aforementioned circumstances, Burkholder cited a "functional capacity" for the correctional center at 180 beds. This figure is 80% of the total number of beds, and represents the highest allowable capacity to effectively execute separation requirements.

However, Burkholder says the correctional center's average daily population has exceeded functional every year since 2017. He attributes it to a steady increase in the number of female inmates.

"Over the past 15 years the facility has been operational, we've seen an increase in the (overall) average daily population of nearly 30%," said Burkholder. "By comparison, Grand Forks County's population grew by 9.6% during this timeframe. In the last six years, the female population has been at or exceeding functional capacity, and is frequently surpassing maximum capacity of 46 beds."

Burkholder also said the county operates the correctional facility under a "business model" approach, meaning it has sold open beds to other agencies in need of space to house prisoners. Burkholder says the practice can be lucrative — the county received $1,943,210 in 2016 alone for housing other agencies' prisoners. However, revenue declined to $775,310 in 2022, largely due to overcrowding from Grand Forks-based inmates.

In his proposed upgrades, Burkholder recommended constructing 64 dormitory style beds, which would increase functional capacity to 231. Additionally, he called for expanding the center's medical department, which he said is "severely undersized" for the current population.

The proposed upgrades, which would include construction of 40 additional beds at the county's juvenile detention facility, carries a price tag of $38 million.

Tom Ford, county director of administration, said the county was recently awarded a $173,686.25 grant for security upgrades to the Grand Forks County Courthouse. The money will help pay for a more secure entrance and exits, that Ford says will enhance the safety of officers on duty.

