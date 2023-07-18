Grand Forks County Commission reclassifies county director of administration position to county administrator

GRAND FORKS – By a margin of 3-2, the Grand Forks County Commission voted to rename the position of county director of administration to “county administrator,” and also grant a pay raise.

The decision was made at the body’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

Under his new job description, County Administrator Tom Ford will be compensated at the county’s grade 21 level, which will entail a 6% raise to his current base salary of $106,071.84.

Commissioner Mark Rustad – one of two dissenting votes, along with Commissioner Kimberly Hagen – took issue with Ford’s new title and job description. He said he does not believe it accurately reflects the duties and responsibilities of the position.

“I think this job description needs to reflect the job that (Ford is) doing,” he said. “The way I see it, a county administrator would oversee all department heads. Whether that’s an elevation or an increase in pay, great, but to me the title is unnecessary.”

Commissioners Cynthia Pic and Dave Engen responded to Rustad’s concerns by stating that any decision to have Ford oversee county heads of departments lies with the commission.

Michele Thiel, county director of human resources, concurred with Pic and Engen’s assessment.

“When you look at the title of administrator across counties in North Dakota, there’s very much a mixture of whether all department heads fall under the administrator,” she said. “There are some counties where only a couple of departments fall under the administrator – typically facilities, information technology and, in some cases, human resources. In other counties, none of those fall under the administrator. As far as the title itself, if you choose the title of administrator and the duties do not list overseeing all those other departments, it’s totally within what we can do.”

Thiel also stressed that the position of county administrator is separate from county manager, which under state law entails overseeing budgets and departments.

Commission Chair Bob Rost praised Ford’s performance.

“Mr. Ford does a phenomenal job with all the work he does,” he said. “He represents this county to a huge extent – he’s going to be the sole guy who negotiates with the Pentagon, (Grand Forks Air Force Base) and Grand Sky. I think the job description meets the administrator title.”

In other news from Tuesday's meeting: