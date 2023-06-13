Grand Forks County Commission proposes new lease extension to fair board

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks County Commission on Tuesday proposed a new lease extension to the Greater Grand Forks Fair.

A significant change to the previous proposal is the lease’s term, extended from 11 years to 25.

Members of the fair board raised concerns that some issues — such as electrical and sewage connectivity — are not addressed in the proposed lease.

However, some county officials say the fair board has not raised these concerns directly to the county during negotiations.

Tom Ford, county director of administration, said State’s Attorney Haley Wamstad has provided the fair board with several drafts during the negotiating process, but heard no such objections raised toward any of them.

“Ms. Wamstad has sent out at least four drafts to the commission and fair board,” he said. “She says in every draft ‘if I missed anything, let me know.’ She’s heard nothing about this. She’s human, I’m human – we might miss a few things, but she has provided ample opportunity for the fair board to review and respond to what’s missing.”

“I’ve been on the commission for eight years and I haven’t heard anything,” said Commissioner Dave Engen. “I hope you guys understand – we want the fair board to succeed, we want the raceway to succeed. They’re great things to have. We’re not on the opposite side – let’s get it figured out before we sign this agreement.”

Commission Chair Bob Rost said Wamstad will incorporate the fair board’s concerns into the lease, and would like a response by 5 p.m. on Friday, so the commission is prepared to either sign the lease or pursue a different course of action by its next meeting. Rost said further delay could result in legal action from contractors hired to begin construction on the planned juvenile detention center.

“If you say no, then on Tuesday at our regular commission meeting, we will look at option B,” he said. “I don’t think you guys want to go there. I think we’ve been forthcoming, and have done a good job trying to work with you. We want this agreement to work.”

Commissioners also approved a contract agreement for Construction Engineers to serve as construction manager at risk for repairs to the county courthouse dome.

