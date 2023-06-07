99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks County Commission proposes lease extension to fair board

Lease term is for 11 years, with option for renewal at the same increment.

The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
By Joe Banish
Today at 8:39 PM

GRAND FORKS – With construction of a new juvenile detention center on the horizon, the Grand Forks County Commission presented the Greater Grand Forks Fair with a lease extension on land adjacent to the facility’s proposed site.

The extension was offered during the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

State’s Attorney Haley Wamstad said the term of the lease is for 11 years, with the option to renew at 11-year intervals, provided the land is not needed for county purposes.

Wamstad also said in the event that the juvenile detention center requires future expansion, the county reserves the right to terminate the easternmost 60 feet of the leased lot with one year of notice to the fair board.

Additionally, the lease contains a provision stating that if the property ceases to be used as a venue for the fair after a period of five consecutive years, the lease will be terminated with the property reverting back to the county.

Commission Chairman Bob Rost impressed upon the fair board that the county is on a tight deadline to approve the lease extension, due to its need to meet contractual obligations with ICON Architects and Construction Engineers regarding the construction of the new juvenile detention center.

“We would like to have a definitive answer by Monday,” he said. “We’ve negotiated a couple of different times – everything that the fair board has wanted or we needed was all negotiated. To me, this is the last land use agreement. We’re running into legal issues with Construction Engineers and ICON. If we don’t start moving on this thing, we’re going to end up in court. The county doesn’t need that, and you don’t need that.”

Rost also said if the two parties are not able to come to an agreement by the next commission meeting — on Tuesday, June 13 — the commission will pursue another course of action. This would include the fair board needing to secure its own utility providers.

In other news from Tuesday's meeting:

  • The commission approved Wamstad’s request for the county to join a lawsuit against Mckinsey and Company, for its role in marketing opioids produced by Purdue Pharma.
  • Commissioners approved County Engineer Nick West’s bids to purchase gravel, culverts and striping for highway improvements.
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
