Grand Forks County Commission OKs bid from Construction Engineers for courthouse dome repairs

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks County Commission members approved a bid by Construction Engineers – a Grand Forks-based construction company – to conduct repairs to the county courthouse’s dome roof.

The decision came during the commission's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

According to Gracie Lian, county administrative coordinator, the final cost for the project has not been set, pending the hiring of an architect. However, Lian said Construction Engineers acknowledges the county’s budget, and has presented a fee structure in line with it.

The commission also approved Auditor Debbie Nelson’s request to fund the repairs to the courthouse dome through a $5 million loan from the Bank of North Dakota, rather than its initial plan of issuing bonds. Nelson said the loan, which carries a 2% interest rate, is “far cheaper” than bonding.

Also Tuesday, Tom Ford, county director of administration, spoke of the need to address the impact of the proposed county juvenile detention center. At present, the Greater Grand Forks Fair and River Cities Speedway is leasing property adjacent to the proposed juvenile detention facility.

“We want to mitigate any potential negative impacts this project will have on the races, and on the Grand Forks County Fair, and work through any concerns they may have,” Ford said.

The commission will hold a special meeting with those parties on Wednesday, May 24, at a time to be determined.

Public Health Director Tess Moeller, and Ciara Ballard, social detox coordinator at the county’s withdrawal management center, presented commissioners with information about the facility’s operations and expected budgetary increases in the next fiscal year.

The center – one of two in the state – provides non-medical observation for individuals withdrawing from chemical substances, according to Ballard.

Ballard said that while admissions at the facility have increased from 140 in 2020 to 239 in 2022, staff pay has not kept pace.

“Our great team of detox advocates does all this great work in helping to support our community at a starting pay of $16 an hour,” Ballard said. “I want to mention that both McDonald’s and KFC have higher starting pay than what my detox advocates are currently receiving.”

Moeller said she hopes to see salary increases in the next fiscal year.

"As the city and county are both doing salary studies, we want this group to be part of that as well," she said. "I just want to prepare you that the ask next year may be more significant than you're used to seeing — between a $27,000-$50,000 increase."

