Grand Forks County Commission keeps wind farm moratorium in place

GRAND FORKS – Despite more stringent requirements for review of potential developers, the Grand Forks County Commission decided to keep a moratorium on wind farms in place until its expiration date of Sept. 24.

The decision was made at the body’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

In April, the commission imposed a 90-day moratorium on wind farm developments in the county, which was subsequently extended by 60 days in July. The moratorium was imposed due to concerns about a proposed development by Whiskey Creek LLC – a branch of Engie SA, a French multinational energy company – due to its proposed location near Grand Forks Air Base and ties to Chinese investment groups.

County planner Lane Magnuson said in addition to requiring approval from the air base, UND’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences and the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority, any future developers will also need approval from Grand Sky Development, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Military Aviation Clearinghouse and the U.S. Air Force’s Department of Foreign Investment Risk Review Compliance and Monitoring.

With these new requirements in place, Commission Chairman Bob Rost on Tuesday introduced a motion to lift the moratorium, but the motion did not garner any seconds.

Commissioner Dave Engen urged caution in lifting the moratorium until more information is available on any development’s impact on the air base and the adjacent Grand Sky facility. Engen referenced the proposed Fufeng corn mill project in Grand Forks, which the city halted earlier this year after it was declared a security risk by the Air Force due to its Chinese ownership.

“When you look at the moratorium, if the Fufeng project had abandoned everything before they started all the wheels in motion it would have saved a lot of consternation within the county and city,” he said. “Once the permit process starts and they really think they’re going to be building this, isn’t it going to be worse if they have to stop part way through the project? I don’t think we’re talking about too many months down the road before we should hear something from the Air Force and Grand Sky. Both of them have significant potential issues. Not just national security, but the ability of radars to fly drones at lower altitudes.”

“We’ve all watched this movie play out with the city, and I’m not interested in dropping any moratoriums,” said Commissioner Mark Rustad. “I don’t feel like I have an understanding of what the rest of the process needs to look like.”

County Administrator Tom Ford said that although he is confident any future applicant would undergo thorough vetting by the aforementioned parties, as well as review from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) if it is a foreign company, he would also like clarification on potential impacts to operations at the air base and Grand Sky.

“The DOD aviation clearinghouse has said they’re fine with it,” he said. “What we’re trying to get as a county is clarification if that clearinghouse took into account the three future missions that have been announced (at Grand Forks Air Force Base). In the email I sent out, (Grand Sky President) Tom Swoyer has submitted a letter of concern, and is making a request that a radar impact study be conducted.”

Ford also said he has spoken with representatives from Engie regarding the company’s Chinese investments; they responded that three of the company's eight subsidiaries have ties to Chinese investments.

