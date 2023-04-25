Grand Forks County Commission imposes 90-day moratorium on proposed wind farm development

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks County Commission members on Tuesday voted unanimously to impose a 90-day moratorium on a proposed wind farm development near the border of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

The pause will allow the county to review potential national security concerns and adopt new zoning and planning ordinances.

The development – proposed by Whiskey Creek LLC – has sparked controversy due to its location near Grand Forks Air Force Base, as well as extensive Chinese investment in its parent company Engie SA, a French multinational utility company.

According to Tom Ford, county director of administration, the Chinese Investment Corporation (CIC) – a sovereign wealth fund with registered capital of $200 billion, according to its website – has 49% ownership of Engie.

Ford said he had a conference call on March 20 with Dan Burke, whose title on LinkedIn is “foreign investment risk review/compliance and monitoring with the Department of the Air Force and Space Force,” regarding the proposed development. Ford said Burke told him that if applications for permits come to the county from the proposed wind farm, Burke recommends that the county pursue a review from the United States Committee on Foreign Investment, or CFIUS.

Ford said Whiskey Creek’s status as a commerce investment project places it under CFIUS’ jurisdiction. That’s notably different from the now-defunct wet corn milling project proposed by Fufeng Group; that project prompted a closer look by CFIUS, which ultimately decided it did not have jurisdiction. Eventually, the Fufeng project fell apart when the Air Force declared it a national security risk.

Grand Forks County Commissioner Mark Rustad said in light of the contentious manner in which Fufeng played out, the commission should take the necessary steps to allay any national security concerns.

“I believe we’ve already watched this movie play out,” Rustad said. “With the Air Force expressing concerns, I think it is in all of our best interests to absolutely get CFIUS involved.”

Ford noted that for the Whiskey Creek project to proceed, it will require letters of recommendation from the Grand Forks Airport Authority, the UND Aerospace Foundation and the Air Force. In addition, Lane Magnuson, county planner, said an ordinance should be amended to include the requirement for a recommendation from the Air Force’s Department of Foreign Review and Risk Assessment.

“If we include those on a list, I think that would have it covered so we have all our answers and there won’t be any surprises,” Magnuson said.