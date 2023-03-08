Grand Forks County Commission approves study examining new Red River bridge construction

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks County Commission on Tuesday approved the city administrator’s request to conduct a study involving the cities of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Polk County on the merits of constructing new bridges spanning the Red River.

The study, which will be administered by SRF Consulting, a Fargo-based engineering firm, will examine the feasibility of constructing a new bridge at two different locations — 32nd Avenue South and Merrifield Road.

Todd Feland, Grand Forks city administrator, said the study will examine a number of factors, including how the proposed bridges would impact traffic in the region.

“What we’ll need to review further is how the two bridges would play out with one another, such as how the proposed inter-city bridge would impact the lower truck bypass bridge,” said Feland. “We would need to show how they are integrated, as well as analyzing them independently. Those factors will be important when we try to justify the projects to the two state departments of transportation and federal highway agencies.”

In approving its participation in the study, the county committed $37,793, or 25% of the study’s overall cost of $151,170.33, which will come from its general fund. The Grand Forks City Council approved its participation in the study at its Jan. 17 meeting.

Feland said Polk County officials have so far committed $20,000 to the study, below the recommended 25% cost-sharing measure. He told commissioners that he plans to return to the county to request it provide an equal amount of funding committed by the city and county of Grand Forks.

Commissioner Mark Rustad said although he would like to see action taken on the study, he does not feel there is “much political will to construct beyond the Merrifield bridge.” He would prefer the two bridges remain "separate issues.”

Feland also addressed the issue of $3 million in American Rescue Plan — also known as ARPA — funds that were set aside for improvements to the county’s wastewater treatment facility, pending the now-defunct Fufeng project coming to fruition. As the operation failed to gain the necessary approval from city leaders to begin construction, Feland said he understands the county’s desire to allocate these funds for other uses.

“I know that you have many more capital projects that you probably want to allocate these funds toward,” said Feland. “I think it was a rather extraordinary example of a city and county sharing ARPA funds that was a model across the country.”

The commission has not yet decided where the $3 million will be allocated.

