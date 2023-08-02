Grand Forks County Commission approves preliminary budget for 2024

GRAND FORKS – In a 3-2 vote, Grand Forks County Commission members approved a preliminary version of their 2024 budget, although some commissioners expressed the need for reevaluation at a hearing scheduled for September.

The vote was held during the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners Mark Rustad and Kimberly Hagen were the two dissenting votes.

The county’s total estimated general fund for 2024 is $29,059,992 – up $4.7 million from the 2023 budget.

Included in the county’s budget proposal is a 5% salary increase – effective Oct. 1 – for all in-market county employees, excluding sheriff's deputies, who are covered under a previously approved salary increase with cost-of-living adjustments to follow in 2024.

County Auditor Debbie Nelson said the salary increases will come at a cost of $585,000, excluding employees of the county Highway Department, who are covered under a separate agreement.

Rustad expressed concerns about future costs, including building a new facility to house the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department. The lease at its existing headquarters is set to expire in 2027.

“The way I see it is that next year, we’ve spent everything the state allows us to spend, and we have a maxed out our credit card,” he said. “We have to make some difficult decisions in order to balance this budget, because we can’t run a deficit like the federal government. What I don’t want us to run into in 2027 is no place for the Sheriff’s Department to live, no money to buy them anything and no credit to borrow.”

A hearing to finalize the 2024 budget has been set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the county office building.

Commissioners also approved a request from Robin Spain, administrator of the county’s Youth Assessment Center, to enter into a shelter care contract for the facility.

