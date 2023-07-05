Grand Forks County Commission approves NDDOT grant for heatstroke awareness

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks County Commission approved the implementation of a grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation that is designed to raise awareness of the dangers of heatstroke.

The decision was made during the body’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

Carma Hanson, coordinator of Safe Kids Grand Forks, said the grant will be used to purchase items such as digital thermometers, which will be used at outdoor venues.

Hanson also stressed the importance of preventing accidental death from heatstroke sustained in vehicles, which she said kills an average of 39 children annually nationwide. She said her department disseminates approximately 10,000 handouts annually to county residents, warning of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles.

“Interestingly enough, about 54% of the time, they’re unintentionally left in the backseat,” Hanson said. “There have even been times where children have toddled off and gotten into another person’s car. Even if you don’t have children of your own, our message is ‘any time your car is not in use – even if it's in your garage – to lock it and put those keys out of reach of kids.’”

Commissioners also approved a request from Evelyn Halvorson, county director of information technology, to enter into a contract with High Plains Technology – a Fargo-based technology solutions company – for a new server. The three-year contract will cost $13,600 to transfer the county’s data from its existing hardware system to a virtual server, along with a $1,450 monthly fee.

Halvorson said the need for a new server is pressing. She said a failure with the county’s existing server in April resulted in it being unusable for seven working days.

“We would lose data if the existing server went down before we get this done,” she said.

The contract will be funded through the County Recorder's Office preservation fund, rather than the county’s general fund.

