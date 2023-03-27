99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Former Grand Forks correctional officer charged with sexual contact with inmate released on bond

After his initial appearance, he paid $100 to be released.

Joseph Michael Hulst Mugshot
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:40 PM

GRAND FORKS — A former Grand Forks correctional officer charged with sexual abuse of an inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center was arrested on Monday, March 27.

According to an affidavit in the case, in December an inmate reported engaging in sexual contact with correctional officer Joseph Michael Hulst on two separate occasions. Hulst was fired from his position at the jail, according to Bret Burkholder, corrections facility administrator.

Hulst, 22, was charged with Class C felony sexual abuse of a ward on Thursday, March 23. The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Hulst's $100 bond was paid shortly after his initial appearance.

Hulst’s preliminary hearing and arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 1.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
