Grand Forks City Council reviews proposed updated salary plan as part of 2024 budget overview

GRAND FORKS – A new salary plan, which entails a 2.5% raise for employees each year as long as they meet performance requirements, was presented to Grand Forks City Council members as part of an overview of the proposed 2024 budget.

Council members received the presentation during their Committee of the Whole meeting Monday.

The proposed salary plan council members are considering comes after the city completed a Classification and Compensation Study, conducted by Condrey and Associates, Inc.

Concerns identified in the city’s current classification and compensation system, which was implemented in 2002, were compression issues, lack of predictability and inability for employees to reach mid-point. The study identified two salary plans that could be adopted into the city’s budget. Plan A, which is being considered by council members, makes a 4.11% change in classification. Plan B would entail a 3.02% change.

Implementing Plan A into the city’s 2024 budget will cost $2,881,184. Of that amount, 65% is proposed to come from the city’s general fund and the remaining 35% will come from other funds.

Human Resources Director Tangee Bouvette said Plan A will have 18 grade steps and is designed so that employees will receive one step per year at 2.5%.

City Council President Dana Sande said he's not against city employees receiving a 2.5% raise each year, but he pointed out there are unknowns when it comes to budgeting.

“I don’t like the city being tied in to requiring raises when we don’t know what the budgets are going to be in the future,” Sande said. “We don’t know what our revenues are going to be. We don’t know what our expenses are going to be. So tying us to having to raise property taxes in order to meet commitments to our employees, I just don’t like it.”

Sande also pointed out that future council members may not agree with the salary plan and may not impose it again.

“You don’t know who the council members are going to be in the future. You don’t know who the mayor is going to be in the future. And just because we’re agreeing to a step salary plan doesn't mean the future council is going to put this in the budget,” he said.

Bouvette said salary plans are always reviewed and approved by the council each year as part of the city’s budget, something Council member Bret Weber also pointed out.

“No matter what we would vote during this budget cycle, we cannot obligate future councils,” he said. “In a similar way, this salary plan, I believe, is a budgeting tool to offer predictability so we can anticipate this is what will be recommended. This is what future budgets will be based upon.”

Council member Danny Weigel asked about the performance evaluation process of city employees and how that would be implemented in the proposed plan. Bouvette said the evaluation grades employees on a one-through-five scale. Employees who perform at a 2.75% or lower wouldn’t receive the 2.5% raise.

Weigel said his concern with the new salary plan means there won’t be a level of competition to push for employees to grow and strive in their work.

“I just don’t like the fact that as long as you show up and do your job, you get 2.5%,” he said. “To me it creates mediocrity for the employees that are going to go above and beyond.”

Bouvette said that she doesn't think there will be a drop in performance if the new salary plan is implemented, and stressed that it’s time for the city to implement a new salary plan.

“The fact is people have lost faith in this plan," she said. "It’s time for a change and it’s time to come up with something that’s easier to explain to people and easier for people to see ‘here’s my path.’”

In addition to the 2023 salary plan, council members on Monday also reviewed the mayor’s budget preview for next year, including projections on sales and use tax collections.

Sales tax collections for the first six months are up 7.07% at $15,685,161, compared to the $14,649,094 generated this time last year.

The value of a “mill,” the property tax building block that represents 1/1,000th of the value of a piece of land, is expected to increase by 8.68% in 2024 at an estimated value of $277,250. The actual mill value this year is $255,103.

The proposed $49.99 million general fund budget for 2024 is an 8.4% increase compared to 2023. The general fund for the city is primarily funded by property taxes.

Council members will give preliminary approval for the budget on Aug. 7 and final approval on Sept. 18.

In other news Monday, council members:

