Grand Forks City Council, Park Board discuss costs associated with proposed recreational facilities

GRAND FORKS – Estimated capital costs and potential funding sources for two proposed facilities – a multi-use indoor sports facility and aquatics center – were reviewed by City Council members during a joint meeting with members of the Park Board on Tuesday evening.

The last joint meeting on the proposal was in January , when council members were presented with the concepts and locations for both facilities.

The preferred location of the indoor sports facility is near the Alerus Center, with the building set to be 208,000 square feet. Of that, the sports facility would include 80,000 square feet of turf space, 32,000 square feet of gymnasium space, along with space for sports training, sprints training, locker rooms and storage. The mezzanine portion of the facility would feature pickleball courts, an indoor playground, lounge space, an elevated jog/walk track, spectator seating and spectator restrooms.

The overall estimated capital cost of the facility varies based on whether a golf vendor would be included. The indoor sports facility with a golf vendor – which would lease space – is estimated to cost $79,234,100, using 2023 pricing. Without the golf vendor, the total estimated cost is $81,320,200.

The preferred location for the aquatics center is at the Choice Health and Fitness site, with the building set to be a 42,000-square-foot expansion to the current facility. The main level would feature a lobby/entry space, locker rooms, multi-use party/classrooms, 17,000 square feet of pool, 1,000 square feet for a new indoor water slide enclosure, a relocated childcare room and relocated outdoor playground. The estimated cost is $29,488,400.

The expenses and revenues of both facilities also were presented to council members. For the aquatics center, estimated expenses – personnel, contractual services and commodities – would be $763,041. The estimated revenue – factoring in additional memberships, guest passes, programs and rentals – is estimated to be $538,873, for a net of negative $224,168.

The estimated expenses at the indoor sports facility are $1,436,378 with an estimated revenue of $1,168,288, for a net of negative $268,090.

Funding scenarios for the facilities include potentially extending the 0.75% Alerus Center sales tax by 30 years. That sales tax already brings in an estimated $10 million in collections to go toward debt services and capital needs at the Alerus Center. It is set to sunset in 2029.

Maureen Storstad, the city’s finance director, said one of the challenges with working on the financing scenario has been considering the timeframe – between now and 2029 – with carrying the existing debt load on the Alerus Center facility. One of the latest funding scenarios considered a phased-in approach, which would entail two bond issuances, a $30 million bond and a $50 million bond two years later to get to $80 million.

Even with the tax expansion, there would be a gap of around $30 million.

City Council President Dana Sande said he is in favor of the facilities, but he’s still concerned about funding.

“Certainly, it would be great if we had these sorts of facilities,” he said. “Being the skeptical person that I am, I’m concerned that there’s a lot of rental revenue in here. If the rental revenue doesn’t come through after the facilities are built, we have a considerably difficult situation.”

Storestad said the numbers provided to the council just touched on the capital side of the facilities; the sales tax discussion didn’t get to the operational costs of the facilities.

“We have to come up with funding to build it,” Sande said. “We also have to figure out how we’re going to get ongoing revenue to make it work.”

If the Alerus Center sales tax would be expanded, it would first have to be approved in a citywide vote. In survey results presented to the council members in January, about 79% of the respondents said they would probably or definitely support an Alerus Center sales tax expansion in order to support the facilities. But Pat O’Toole, a manager with the firm BerryDunn, said that doesn’t mean those people will vote for the tax expansion.

“Do not think that just because the survey said 80% said they would vote for it. It’s not a slam dunk,” O’Toole said. “Treat it like it were 20(%) because I’ve seen too many (say) ‘I don’t need to vote, it’s going to pass.’ And it doesn't.”

City Administrator Todd Feland said a citywide vote on the sales tax expansion could occur as soon as this fall.

Finding other funding sources to close the gap is important, according to George Hellyer, the executive director of the Parks District. He said it should be a primary goal of the Park District and city “to find that additional funding source, trying to find a way to make it work.”

Those funding options include potential increases to property taxes, potentially downsizing the scope of both facilities and potentially using a phased approach – for example, building one facility right away and delaying the other until funding is available.

The next steps in the process include following up with local firms on costs, working on additional debt scenarios, working with local groups on user rates and going over the public vote process.

During the meeting Julie Rygg, executive director of Visit Greater Grand Forks, gave a breakdown of the economic impact youth sports have on the city. One of the events that has a large economic impact on the city is the Junior Grand Am Basketball Tournament. This year’s event had a direct spend impact of around $3.5 million and an economic impact of $5.3 million, she said.

“A vibrant community with events and activities brings people to live and brings people to travel here,” Rygg said. “We’ve got to keep things going for people to want to come here.”