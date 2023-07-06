Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks City Council members approve Memorial Village II, Epitome Energy tax exemptions

One of the projects, however, drew questions from the council before it was unanimously approved.

Grand Forks City Hall
Grand Forks City Hall, 255 N. 4th St. Sam Easter / Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 9:22 PM

GRAND FORKS – Two large development projects, Memorial Village II and Epitome Energy, and their associated PILOTs – an acronym that stands for payment in lieu of tax – were approved during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

One of the projects, however, drew some questions before it was unanimously approved.

During the public hearing portion of Wednesday’s meeting, resident Mona Leake shared her concern regarding an architect who will be used for the Memorial Village II development. Leake mentioned an ongoing investigation surrounding Michael Kuntz, of Grand Forks.

Last year, Karen Tyler, North Dakota securities commissioner, ordered Kuntz, of Grand Forks, and Jeremy L. Carlson, of Fargo, as well as companies under their control to cease and desist from the alleged sale of at least $25 million in unregistered promissory notes and from allegedly misappropriated investor funds.

Kuntz is president of National Sports Opportunity Founders and is involved in another architectural services company. As reported by the Herald last year, he is no longer with ICON Architects, a Grand Forks company he co-founded.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kuntz was listed as one of the private development partners in a Feb. 6 staff report, Steve Burian of Burian & Associates, LLC, informed the council Wednesday that Kuntz is no longer a partner in the Memorial Village project, though Kuntz will likely still do architectural work.

“He is an extremely talented architect … ” Burian said. “He was the one that helped dream up some of the ideas for both Memorial Village I and Memorial Village II and we felt that sticking with him for Memorial Village II was in our best interest, and in the university’s best interest.”

Councilman Bret Weber said he had believed Kuntz would not be involved in the project going forward. Burian said Kuntz won’t be part of any signed documents, taking on debt or other responsibilities.

“He’ll simply be providing architectural services,” Burian said.

Council member Rebecca Osowski asked Burian if a new architect could be obtained for the project.

Replied Burian: “Well, I certainly could. I don’t think it’s in the project’s best interest.”

City Administrator Todd Feland told the council it’s important to have qualified professionals involved in the project, suggesting the council move ahead with Kuntz remaining involved. Moments later, City Attorney Dan Gaustad said the city could assume some risk if it dictates to private companies who they can engage for their services.

“I think you’re running the risk if you start directing that and there becomes an issue, then we’re involved in that selection process versus letting a private developer decide who they want to select for their professional services,” Gaustad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuntz only would be providing professional services, Feland stressed.

Council member Tricia Lunski said the council is trusting in Burian and his company. Additionally, Lunski said, Kuntz hasn’t been legally charged.

“Can we hold something against him if he hasn’t been (charged)? I just think that’s kind of depressing to let it die. Mr. Kuntz has no ownership. He isn’t on any legal documentation,” she said.

Council President Dana Sande agreed with Lunski’s comments.

At the end of their discussion, council members ultimately voted to approve the 20-year, 90% PILOT agreement. The motion passed unanimously.

The Memorial II project entails a mixed-use building that will include commercial space proposed for the UND Bookstore, a restaurant/bar, offices and other commercial space. Additionally, residential space will entail 167 apartment units along with a fitness room and study rooms.

A softball complex with an NCAA regulation field will serve as a complementary addition to the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center.

At an earlier Jobs Development Authority meeting, members of the JDA approved a $2,000,000 (20 year/3%) loan to Memorial Village Investments, LLC, from the city’s Economic Development Fund. The loan will close the funding gap for the softball complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

In general, several council members expressed the need for a softball complex that could be used by other community entities, such as the school and park districts.

Other concerns brought up by council members during the JDA meeting included parking and city costs associated with infrastructure.

Council members also unanimously approved a 15-year, 83% PILOT agreement for the Epitome Energy development. In December, Epitome Energy announced its plans to build a full service soybean processing plant. Next steps for the project include drafting a development agreement.

Both PILOT agreements were discussed during a Local Government Authority meeting on May 22, which included members from the Grand Forks City Council, Grand Forks County Commission, Grand Forks School Board and Manvel School Board and the Grand Forks Park District.

READ MORE GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL NEWS

In other news Monday, council members:

  • Received a final report of the 2023 legislative report. The city tracked several bills this year including those that related to infrastructure, public safety, municipal government matters and water project support.
  • Approved concurring in award of contract to Knife River Materials, the lowest of two bids received, in the amount of $1,899,283.15 for the asphalt mill and overlay portion of the 32nd Avenue South rehabilitation project.
  • At their prior JDA meeting, JDA members authorized extending a contract with JLG Architects to develop plans, specifications and bidding documents to renovate the second floor of The HIVE.
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis
2h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission approves NDDOT grant for heatstroke awareness
2h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
0B8862C5-49C2-4994-AB81-737D570D87A0 (1).jpeg
Local
New venue means Grand Forks Sertoma Club celebrates 'biggest ever' Fourth of July festival
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
New Chevrolet Corvettes await unloading at a dealer's lot in Silver Spring, Md., on June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo
Business
US new vehicle sales rise on strong demand, better supply
1h ago
 · 
By  Pratyush Thakur and Shivansh Tiwary / Reuters
PKG.Still006.jpg
North Dakota
Steele, North Dakota, man officiating softball at 89 years old
2h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Minnesota
NW Minn. Rep. Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
070623.N.DR.AFBPRESIDENT1.JPG
Business
American Farm Bureau Federation leadership talks crop insurance, labor, farming succession at Mitchell stop
5h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman