Grand Forks City Council members approve Memorial Village II, Epitome Energy tax exemptions

GRAND FORKS – Two large development projects, Memorial Village II and Epitome Energy, and their associated PILOTs – an acronym that stands for payment in lieu of tax – were approved during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

One of the projects, however, drew some questions before it was unanimously approved.

During the public hearing portion of Wednesday’s meeting, resident Mona Leake shared her concern regarding an architect who will be used for the Memorial Village II development. Leake mentioned an ongoing investigation surrounding Michael Kuntz, of Grand Forks.

Last year, Karen Tyler, North Dakota securities commissioner, ordered Kuntz, of Grand Forks, and Jeremy L. Carlson, of Fargo, as well as companies under their control to cease and desist from the alleged sale of at least $25 million in unregistered promissory notes and from allegedly misappropriated investor funds.

Kuntz is president of National Sports Opportunity Founders and is involved in another architectural services company. As reported by the Herald last year, he is no longer with ICON Architects, a Grand Forks company he co-founded.

While Kuntz was listed as one of the private development partners in a Feb. 6 staff report, Steve Burian of Burian & Associates, LLC, informed the council Wednesday that Kuntz is no longer a partner in the Memorial Village project, though Kuntz will likely still do architectural work.

“He is an extremely talented architect … ” Burian said. “He was the one that helped dream up some of the ideas for both Memorial Village I and Memorial Village II and we felt that sticking with him for Memorial Village II was in our best interest, and in the university’s best interest.”

Councilman Bret Weber said he had believed Kuntz would not be involved in the project going forward. Burian said Kuntz won’t be part of any signed documents, taking on debt or other responsibilities.

“He’ll simply be providing architectural services,” Burian said.

Council member Rebecca Osowski asked Burian if a new architect could be obtained for the project.

Replied Burian: “Well, I certainly could. I don’t think it’s in the project’s best interest.”

City Administrator Todd Feland told the council it’s important to have qualified professionals involved in the project, suggesting the council move ahead with Kuntz remaining involved. Moments later, City Attorney Dan Gaustad said the city could assume some risk if it dictates to private companies who they can engage for their services.

“I think you’re running the risk if you start directing that and there becomes an issue, then we’re involved in that selection process versus letting a private developer decide who they want to select for their professional services,” Gaustad said.

Kuntz only would be providing professional services, Feland stressed.

Council member Tricia Lunski said the council is trusting in Burian and his company. Additionally, Lunski said, Kuntz hasn’t been legally charged.

“Can we hold something against him if he hasn’t been (charged)? I just think that’s kind of depressing to let it die. Mr. Kuntz has no ownership. He isn’t on any legal documentation,” she said.

Council President Dana Sande agreed with Lunski’s comments.

At the end of their discussion, council members ultimately voted to approve the 20-year, 90% PILOT agreement. The motion passed unanimously.

The Memorial II project entails a mixed-use building that will include commercial space proposed for the UND Bookstore, a restaurant/bar, offices and other commercial space. Additionally, residential space will entail 167 apartment units along with a fitness room and study rooms.

A softball complex with an NCAA regulation field will serve as a complementary addition to the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center.

At an earlier Jobs Development Authority meeting, members of the JDA approved a $2,000,000 (20 year/3%) loan to Memorial Village Investments, LLC, from the city’s Economic Development Fund. The loan will close the funding gap for the softball complex.

In general, several council members expressed the need for a softball complex that could be used by other community entities, such as the school and park districts.

Other concerns brought up by council members during the JDA meeting included parking and city costs associated with infrastructure.

Council members also unanimously approved a 15-year, 83% PILOT agreement for the Epitome Energy development. In December, Epitome Energy announced its plans to build a full service soybean processing plant. Next steps for the project include drafting a development agreement.

Both PILOT agreements were discussed during a Local Government Authority meeting on May 22, which included members from the Grand Forks City Council, Grand Forks County Commission, Grand Forks School Board and Manvel School Board and the Grand Forks Park District.

