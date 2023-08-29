Grand Forks City Council gives early OK to November vote for sales tax extension

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks City Council on Monday gave preliminary approval for ballot language and a special election for the extension and amendment of the Alerus Center sales tax.

The 0.75% sales tax was approved by Grand Forks residents in November of 1995 and went into effect on April 1, 1996. The tax helped fund the construction of the Alerus Center and continues to help fund capital expenditures. It will expire in 2029.

The city has to come to voters to approve an extension of the sales tax, since it means amending the home-rule charter that governs the city.

As part of this process, the city is seeking to amend the language of the tax to also include funding for a proposed indoor sports and aquatics facility that is under consideration to be built south of the Alerus Center. Since UND is decommissioning the Hyslop Sports Center in 2024, the proposed new facility seeks to fill the gap.

The proposed election will have to be finalized and approved by the council at the next regular council meeting (Tuesday, Sept. 5) if the proposed election date, Nov. 14 of this year, is to be met. Voters would be able to vote at the Alerus Center or by picking up an absentee ballot at the Grand Forks County Office Building.

At Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting, City Administrator Todd Feland said this is part of larger improvements in the community.

“This project will move ourselves forward with recreational opportunities in Grand Forks,” Feland said. “It’s bringing it all together with the area improvements, like the 42nd Street (railroad underpass) project.”

The city has budgeted around $100 million for the proposed building's construction, and current estimates, including a potential track at the facility, come in at $98 million in construction costs.

Depending on the design the city chooses to pursue, the total project cost would come in between $95 million to $115 million.

Maureen Storstad, city finance director, said during the meeting that the city tends to be conservative on its sales tax estimates.

“We have projected a 3% sales tax growth,” Storstad said. “There are sustainability concerns, which is why we have to be more conservative when it comes to bonding.”

A continuation of the sales tax would mean Grand Forks would have a city sales tax of 2.25%, which is less than Fargo’s and Minot’s 2.5%, but slightly more than Bismarck’s 2%.

Many of the council members expressed concerns about attracting tournaments and whether the school district and other regional entities would use the facility without formalized agreements. Feland said that while the city has gotten verbal agreements from entities like the school district, it’s still early in the process to have those formal agreements.

Council member Tricia Lunski, in her support of the proposal, mentioned that a pool and the ability to hold tournaments and meets are key parts of the project for her.

“I don’t want Grand Forks to miss (more) soccer meets,” Lunski said. “Also, when we’re right next door to the land of 15,000 lakes, it would be irresponsible to not have a pool.”

Council Vice President Bret Weber said that with Grand Forks' job growth, a project like this may keep people in Grand Forks.

“One of the things we need is to continue (this growth) is a workforce,” Weber said. “This may help more of our graduates from UND stay here.”

In other news from the meeting, the council:

