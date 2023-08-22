Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks City Council denies signage application from Parks District, tables another

The two separate issues brought discussion about how the city should move forward with its signage ordinances.

Grand Forks City Hall
Grand Forks City Hall (Grand Forks Herald Photo by Sam Easter)
By Matthew Voigt
Today at 8:29 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks City Council denied a Parks District sign application and tabled a billboard application at its regular Monday meeting.

The two separate issues brought discussion about how the city should move forward with its signage ordinances. The current ordinance, which city planner Ryan Brooks estimated at around 20 pages, places limitations on location and manner as well as a quota for the total number of signs.

“We’ve been getting more and more appeals [for the signage ordinance],” said Brooks, answering Council President Dana Sande’s question on appeal rate.

For the proposed sign that the Parks District wanted to put at the Oxford Sports Complex, it needed to go through this process, since the square footage of the sign triggered the review. Sande didn’t want to approve the new signage until the Parks District’s other signs at the park are also compliant.

The council had discussed and brought to the table a conditional approval of the Parks District sign, which would have been located at the Oxford Sports Complex at South Columbia Road and South 17th Avenue. The conditional approval would have made the Parks District remove the nonconforming signs at the softball field there. That motion was defeated and the application was denied by the council.

“The Parks District is blatantly ignoring the sign ordinance,” Council member Ken Vein said. “We have to tell the district that this isn’t OK.”

While the city has been working with the Parks District to fix this issue, the Parks District has been slow in communicating with the city, according to city staff.

For similar reasons, the council tabled a billboard application for a new billboard along South Washington. All billboards located in this district have to go through the planning commission and City Council.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski directed city staff to look into long-term solutions to the signage ordinance to “make corridors like DeMers and Gateway right.”

Council member Rebecca Osowski, concurring with the mayor about the issues Grand Forks is facing with signage, described the current situation on South Washington as making a “wrong turn off the Vegas Strip.”

The company that would like to put up a billboard described the Grand Forks billboard market as anti-competitive and that the number of billboards being put up lately seemed concentrated because of recent changes and limits to the signage code. While the company would like to come to Grand Forks, the rules the city places on billboards make it difficult to do so, especially if one company owns the majority of the spots available.

There wasn’t a date given for when the issue will come back up for council discussion, but city staff need time to look into the legal remedies the council seeks.

In other news from the council meeting:

  • The council approved the issuance of bonds for the Altru Health Systems Hospital project.
  • The council also approved variance requests from the school district related to future projects at Valley Middle School.
  • The council approved the concepts for the future 47th Avenue South interchange along Interstate 29.
