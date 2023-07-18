Grand Forks City Council approves rezoning request for Memorial Village project

GRAND FORKS – By a vote of 6-1, the Grand Forks City Council voted to approve the rezoning of the planned Memorial Village project on UND’s campus.

The decision was made during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

The rezoning request – made on behalf of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education – changes the project’s zoning designation to a planned unit development (PUD), allowing for a mixed unit development of residential and commercial spaces.

Jennifer Tarland, who resides in the vicinity of the planned Memorial Village, raised concerns about the planned development’s impact on parking availability. She alleges that there are discrepancies between what was presented to residents of the neighborhood adjoining Memorial Village at a public input meeting held on July 6, to what she sees as inadequate parking availability.

“I still don’t believe the project includes adequate parking space,” she said. “As a quick example of inaccuracies I found in the wake of what was presented last week, that named 68 parking spaces available on Fourth Avenue North, a block from where I live. If you squeezed cars tightly in there were maybe 20 spaces – not counting the people already living there who may want to park on their own street.”

Tarland also said she is concerned about a lack of planned parking spaces for electric vehicles, and a perceived lack of support for low-income housing developments.

“Memorial Village is one of several recent development projects benefiting from very generous tax concessions,” she said. “In the next few weeks, I will be looking for evidence from everybody here that the city has policies that are as generous in their tax concessions and in other ways, to low-income residents, as they currently are for developers of high-income properties.”

Ryan Brooks, deputy city planner, said the project will provide 250 surface lot parking spaces, along with access to the parking ramp adjacent to UND’s Memorial Union, which will be connected to Memorial Village via covered walkway.

Responding to concerns over affordable housing, Council President Dana Sande said the body has had discussions on the matter for several years, but that it is an issue lacking a clear cut solution.

“If my memory serves me correctly, we came to the conclusion that there is a shortage of housing stock at every price point in our community, including rental properties and apartments, which is why we had such a boom in construction of apartment units,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s an easy way to build single family, residential housing that will ever fit anyone’s definition of affordable in our community. Everyone’s definition of affordable is different. The cost of building in our community is incredibly expensive from an infrastructure standpoint – what we have to put in order to handle the dramatic shifts in climate between summer and winter.”

In other news from the meeting, the council: