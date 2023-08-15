Grand Forks City Council approves amendments to Memorial Village loan request

GRAND FORKS – During a special meeting on Monday, the Grand Forks City Council approved amendments to its loan agreement with Memorial Village Investments LLC – the developer of the Memorial Village project on UND’s campus.

Included in the amendments are holding the UND Alumni Association and Foundation responsible for the $2 million loan granted for the project, along with granting a second loan of the same amount for the mixed-use development portion of the project.

The amendments were approved by a 5-1 vote, with Council member Rebecca Osowski dissenting.

Due to professional connections with the project through his role as principal director of community engagement and project development at ICON Architects, Council member Kyle Kvamme recused himself from the vote. Council President Dana Sande was absent.

Read More







City Administrator Todd Feland said UND and the Alumni Association will enter into a user agreement with the city for the new outdoor track, the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center and a new softball field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also approved preliminary plans for an interchange at 47th Avenue South and Interstate 29 during its Committee of the Whole meeting, which immediately succeeded the special meeting.

According to traffic studies conducted by the city, an interchange will help alleviate congestion on 32nd Avenue South, which is projected to grow to 43,500 vehicles per day by 2040.

Mike Huffington, transportation market leader with Ulteig Engineers – a Fargo-based firm specializing in infrastructure design – said the proposed interchange complies with a North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) requirement that all interchanges are spaced at least one mile apart.

Huffington also said the NDDOT estimates that the earliest construction could begin on the interchange is 2029.

Feland also outlined several quality-of-life initiatives proposed by Mayor Brandon Bochenski, including capital improvements to the Alerus Center, an indoor sports and turf facility and a new aquatics facility.

The indoor sports facility has an estimated cost of $79.2 million, and would be located south of the Alerus Center’s parking lot. The aquatics facility, which would be attached to the Choice Health and Fitness Center, has an estimated cost of $29.5 million.

Feland said it is important to “build a facility similar to what we have at Hyslop (a facility on UND's campus),” in order to replace the 50-meter Olympic-sized pool and eight pickleball courts that will be lost when the Hyslop is decommissioned in 2024.

Council member Bret Weber concurred, saying that a 50-meter pool gives the city an opportunity to host more competitions, and thus collect more revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed projects would be partially funded by an extension of a 0.75% sales tax that has been used to finance construction and improvements to the Alerus Center, and is due to sunset in 2029. According to Feland, an extension of the tax would increase the city’s borrowing capacity by $80 million over the next 30 years.

The council plans on revisiting the matter at its next Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 28, with a goal to put an extension of the tax on the November 2023 ballot.

In other news from the council meeting: