Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

Grand Forks City Council agenda for Monday, Feb. 6, meeting includes Fufeng

Following an official and declarative comment from the Air Force, Mayor Brandon Bochenski last week said he is requesting remedies be taken to stop the project.

Grand Forks City Hall
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
February 05, 2023 12:19 PM

GRAND FORKS – City Council members will address the Fufeng project at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, according to the meeting agenda posted by the city.

The agenda item comes after the Department of the U.S. Air Force provided an official position on the proposed Fufeng corn mill project in Grand Forks. In a letter to Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Andrew P. Hunter – whose title is assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics – said the project “presents a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area.”

Following the official and declarative comment from the Air Force, Mayor Brandon Bochenski last week said he is requesting remedies be taken to stop the project, including refusing to connect industrial infrastructure and denying building permits to Fufeng, pending the City Council’s decision.

On Feb. 1, City Administrator Todd Feland told the Herald that council members will make that final decision during their Feb. 6 meeting.

“I think the time is of the essence so we intend to have it at the Monday City Council meeting,” Feland told the Herald. “We’ll get the right language in front of our City Council, but essentially it is that we’re going to provide that we can’t move forward as part of the development agreement. ...”

Monday's City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., although items related to the Jobs Development Authority and Weed Board will open the meeting.

Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
